OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.The Canadian dollar fell to a 6-day low of 108.00 against the yen and a 4-day low of 1.4402 against the U.S. dollar, from Friday's closing quotes of 108.72 and 1.4342, respectively.Against the euro, the loonie edged down to 1.5066 from last week's closing value of 1.5049.If the loonie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 107.00 against the yen, 1.45 against the greenback and 1.52 against the euro.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX