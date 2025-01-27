Newmark Group, Inc.: Newmark Advances European Presence with Brand Alignment Marking Global Growth

Fastest-Growing Publicly Traded Commercial Real Estate Firm Since 2011 Brands London-Based BH2 and Gerald Eve

NEW YORK and LONDON, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK) ("Newmark" or "the Company"), a leading commercial real estate advisor and service provider to large institutional investors, global corporations, and other owners and occupiers, announces that London-based real estate advisory firms BH2 and Gerald Eve now operate as Newmark.

Newmark generated nearly $350 million in revenue from outside the U.S. in the 12 months trailing September 30, 2024, which represents a more than 60% compound annual growth rate since its 2017 IPO. The majority of that has come from the UK and Continental Europe, where the company has built a strong foundation of market-leading talent represented by over 1,000 professionals, including in the UK, France, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Italy and Poland.

"Newmark's rapid and early-phase expansion throughout Europe reflects our commitment to delivering world-class expertise and solutions to our clients across the globe," said Barry Gosin, Chief Executive Officer. "Unifying our brand positions us to achieve even greater success in critical markets, where we expect to offer services across nearly all verticals in the near future as we continue our expansion internationally."

The company has gained added breadth of services across Europe through its acquisitions of BH2, Gerald Eve, Harper Dennis Hobbs, Knotel and Deskeo - as well as through key strategic appointments of top talent in the UK, France and Germany. Newmark has also significantly expanded its international operations over the past several years in markets such as Canada, Mexico, Singapore, Hong Kong and India.

Newmark now operates from more than 20 European offices1 across multiple business lines and property types, such as Capital Markets, Corporate Real Estate Advisory, Debt and Structured Finance, Business Rates, Planning and Development, Tenant Representation, Landlord Leasing and Valuation & Advisory. Newmark's esteemed commercial real estate leaders Tony Gibbon, Simon Prichard and David Harper oversee and help drive Newmark's UK businesses while Marcus Lütgering, Alexandre Gotti, Francois Blin and Emmanuel Frénot drive Germany and France; all work closely with Michael Lehrman, President of UK, and Newmark's market-leading U.S. business lines.

"The unification of Newmark's brand around the world creates a dynamic bench of talent and expertise, allowing us to seamlessly connect global capital to opportunities no matter the location," said Lehrman. "This synergy enhances our delivery of innovative, customized outcomes, ensuring our clients remain ahead in an increasingly interconnected market."

Newmark is in a strong position to advise clients on both in-demand and recovering sectors, with a global roster of innovative and market-leading talent in the U.S. and around the world specializing in office, retail, residential/multifamily, industrial and logistics, hotels and data centers. Recovery in European property values is expected to continue in 2025, according to Newmark Research, and investment activity is expected to accelerate throughout the year.

For the year ended December 31, 2023, Newmark generated revenues of approximately $2.5 billion. As of June 30, 2024, Newmark's company-owned offices, together with its business partners, operate from approximately 170 offices with 7,800 professionals around the world.

1 Inclusive of Newmark affiliate and business partner offices.

