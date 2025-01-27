WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - The unemployment rate in Poland increased slightly in December to the highest level in eight months, figures from the statistical office showed on Monday.The jobless rate rose to 5.1 percent in December from 5.0 percent in November. That was in line with expectations.In the corresponding month last year, the unemployment rate was also 5.1 percent.The number of registered unemployed people increased to 786,200 in December from 774,500 in the previous month.The number of unemployed young people under the age of 24 dropped to 101,900 in December from 102,600 in the previous month.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX