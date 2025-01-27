Anzeige
27.01.2025
Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)

Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 27

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (IPU)

As at close of business on 24-January-2025

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue

440.26p

INCLUDING current year revenue

445.77p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50

Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT)

As at close of business on 24-January-2025

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue

369.21p

INCLUDING current year revenue

375.13p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173

Invesco Global Equity Income Trust Plc (IGET)

As at close of business on 24-January-2025

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue

346.14p

INCLUDING current year revenue

346.14p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596


