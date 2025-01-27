Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc. ($KNOS) Confirms Ownership and Shareholder Updates for KronosMD, Inc.

Los Angeles, CA, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Los Angeles, CA, January 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)- KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (OTC MARKETS: KNOS) ("KNOS" or the "Company"), a leader in innovation-driven air sterilization technologies, is pleased to share updates on the ownership structure and strategic goals for its subsidiary, KronosMD, Inc., as the company advances its mission to revolutionize dental and digital health technologies in 2025.

Ownership and Structure

Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc. owns all common shares and maintains full voting control of KronosMD Inc. Additionally, KronosMD's preferred shareholders collectively hold over 5,000,000 shares with a par value of $1 per share. These shares were primarily issued to acquire groundbreaking dental imaging technologies, now rebranded as S-WAVE technology.

KronosMD Inc., is a distinct entity from the former holder of these technologies. While the former owner's shareholders became part of KronosMD through the acquisition, the two companies share no ongoing operational ties. The resolution of prior legal challenges allows KronosMD to fully focus on its innovation and growth strategies.

Strategic Vision for 2025

Looking ahead, KronosMD is dedicated to scaling operations, refining product offerings, and enhancing shareholder value. The company is leveraging its patented S-WAVE technology, which offers a disruptive alternative to traditional dental imaging, improving patient outcomes and increasing efficiency for dental practitioners.

Key priorities include:

Developing industry-aligned investor exit strategies to ensure stability during critical transitions.

Positioning KronosMD as an attractive partner for venture capital and private equity investments.

Strengthening shareholder engagement through updated communication tools and a revamped website.

Shareholder Communication Enhancements

To improve communication and transparency, KronosMD is launching a secure shareholder portal, that will be accessible via its website, www.KronosMd.com. Shareholders will receive unique access codes to register at https://stocktransfersolo.com/Signup/Shareholder-Register/. This portal will provide secure access to share holding details and important corporate updates.

In a message to shareholders, Dr. Greg Rubin, CEO of KronosMD Inc., stated:

"Your belief in our mission inspires us to push boundaries and redefine what is possible in dental imaging and digital health technology. Together, we will shape a brighter future for healthcare, ensuring that KronosMD becomes synonymous with innovation and excellence. Here's to a successful and prosperous 2025."

Call to Action for Shareholders

KronosMD Inc., urges shareholders to update their contact information to ensure seamless access to the shareholders portal and timely communications. Shareholders are encouraged to email their updated details to info@kronosmd.com.

With renewed focus, KronosMD is actively engaging with potential investors to accelerate its growth trajectory and maintain its leadership in the dental technology industry. KronosMD Inc. welcomes inquiries from accredited investors who share our vision of transforming dental care and advancing digital health technologies. With a strong intellectual property portfolio and groundbreaking innovations like the S-WAVE system, we are poised for significant growth and leadership in the industry. Interested accredited investors are encouraged to reach out for more information about investment opportunities and our strategic growth plans.

Please contact us at info@kronosmd.com for further details.

Join us in shaping the future of dental and digital health.

About KronosMD Inc.

KronosMD Inc. is a transformative digital health company revolutionizing the dental care and digital health industry through the introduction of its patented S-WAVE ultrasound 3D imaging technology, powered by AI. This innovative approach is designed to enhance diagnostics across all dental specialties, offering advanced solutions for various patient scenarios.

The company's flagship product, the S-WAVE system, features the world's first point-of-care remote 3D dental ultrasound imaging and diagnostic platform. This system utilizes a unique 3D ultrasound transducer capable of performing both extraoral and intraoral imaging with a single handheld probe. The technology is designed to be portable and economically appealing, aiming to make advanced diagnostic tools more accessible to dental practitioners.

KronosMD's innovations are protected by a robust intellectual property, covering digital dental 3D imaging devices and office-based dental ultrasound imaging platforms and sensors.

The company plans to manufacture and market the S-WAVE system, which will include 3D ultrasound sensors, accessories, and software subscriptions (SaaS), to dental healthcare providers. Distribution strategies encompass direct sales, national distributors, strategic partnerships, and online platforms.

By integrating artificial intelligence and proprietary solutions, KronosMD enables dentists to make more informed treatment decisions in real-time, reducing the need for multiple X-rays. The S-WAVE system is designed to be fully integrated with leading dental management and clinical workflow software, accessible via smartphones or tablets, thereby enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of dental care.

About Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc.

The Company was initially founded in 2002 and funded by the U.S. military to develop electrostatic air movers. Eventually, the Company moved into the consumer air purification business. It began operations as a product development company that invented and significantly changed how air is moved, filtered, and sterilized. Historically, Kronos has focused on developing, marketing, and selling the Company's proprietary air movement and purification technology. Serving the Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) market, Kronos technology uses state-of-the-art high-voltage patented processes without the use of traditional porous HEPA filters. Kronos-based products move air silently, filter, sterilize, and purify the air while dramatically reducing energy consumption to half of a 60-watt light bulb.

Kronos devices can vary in shape or size and, therefore, have the potential to be scaled down for air purification in cars or scaled up in size for industrial and hazardous gas destruction. The technology is currently being implemented in multiple standalone products for businesses, homes, and vehicles of all types - to move, sterilize, and filter air, including removing allergens down to 14.6 nanometers, passing through our patented technology - replacing expensive outdated passive HEPA and other filtration-type systems. There are broad ranges of additional markets for standalone and embedded Kronos CORE technology-based devices. Examples of immediately addressable markets include schools, universities, healthcare facilities, operating rooms, manufacturing clean rooms, and the cabins of automobiles and commercial aircraft.

Kronos published research about the effectiveness of Kronos Patented technology on air disinfection (e.g., microorganism destruction) by demonstrating the high efficacy of Kronos® Technology-based air purifiers in capturing and destruction of various types of microorganisms (including Coronaviruses) in different environmental settings back in 2008. Results of this research showed that Electrostatic Air Filtration and Purification systems based on Kronos technology demonstrated high capturing and destruction efficiency for different types of microorganisms, bacteria, and viruses, and can be successfully used for disinfection of air in real-world environmental settings, including hospital facilities both with and without the presence of people.

BusinessWeek called Kronos air purifiers "VIRUS KILLER" in 2005.

Kronos is the first publicly traded company that accepts Dogecoin as a form of payment for its products.

The Company is planning to file additional patents to improve its existing technology as well as enter into new market segments but will continue to market air purifiers and other consumer products. The Company is an exclusive distributor and licensee of the latest generation of air purifiers based on the Company's CORE technologies. The Company markets its products as Airdog® and KRONOS® brands. All Kronos products come with Kronos Promise - Your Satisfaction is Guaranteed!

Since our inception in 2002, Kronos Advanced Technologies has been at the forefront of innovation, revolutionizing how air is moved, filtered, and sterilized. Our patented technology has been instrumental in various sectors, including indoor air quality, automotive, and healthcare.

As previously announced: Kronos Advanced Technologies, Inc. (OTC MARKETS: KNOS) released news in 2023 that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had granted 510(k) clearance to the company's manufacturer, classifying its Model 5 Air Purifier as a Class II Medical Device. This clearance is a significant achievement, validating Kronos' patented High Voltage Field air disinfection technology, proven to eliminate 99.9% of harmful airborne particles, including allergens, bacteria, fungi, and viruses like COVID-19.

With the additional FDA clearance for our flagship Model 8 product, Kronos® can now deploy its medical-grade air purification and air disinfection technology in hospitals, home healthcare settings, schools, healthcare facilities, businesses, hotels, and government agencies. This milestone underscores Kronos' commitment to improving Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) and providing healthier and safer air environments.

As we embark on this new chapter with Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc., we remain committed to our mission of enhancing the health and well-being of individuals worldwide. We are proud to be pioneers in accepting cryptocurrencies, including Dogecoin and Shiba Inu coins, as a form of payment for our products, reflecting our dedication to embracing emerging technologies.

Our dedication to customer satisfaction remains unwavering, and we invite you to explore our products and offerings through our online shopping portal and social media channels.

Company offices are located in Parkersburg, West Virginia.

Shopping portal: www.KronosAIR.com

