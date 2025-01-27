DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Monday, telecom giant AT&T, Inc. (T) initiated its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2025, well below analysts' estimates.For fiscal 2025, the company continues to project adjusted earnings in a range of $1.97 to $2.07 per share on consolidated service revenue growth in the low-single-digit range.On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $2.18 per share on revenue growth of 1.25 percent to $123.61 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.Additionally, the Company continues to expect the sale of its entire 70% stake in DIRECTV to TPG to close in mid-2025.For the fourth quarter, the company reported net income attributable to common stock of $4.03 billion or $0.56 per share, sharply higher than $2.14 billion or $0.30 per share in the prior-year quarter.Excluding other items, adjusted earnings for the quarter was $0.54 per share, compared to $0.54 per share in the year-ago quarter.AT&T's operating revenues for the quarter edged up 0.9 percent to $32.30 billion from $32.02 billion in the same quarter last year.Analysts expected the company to report earnings of $0.51 per share on revenues of $31.94 billion for the quarter.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.comCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX