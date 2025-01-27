Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 27, 2025) - SOL Global Investments Corp. (CSE: SOL) (FSE: 9SB) ("SOL Global" or the "Company"), one of the first publicly traded companies focused on institutional Solana investments, is proud to share its latest corporate highlights and achievements that position the Company as a key player in the Solana blockchain ecosystem and as an emerging leader in venture capital.

"At SOL Global, our mission is to be one of the first companies to provide public market investors with opportunities to participate in the transformative potential of the Solana blockchain," said Paul Kania, Interim CEO and CFO of SOL Global. "We are focused on building a Solana super company, with direct exposure to the upside of both Solana and leading-edge projects and protocols being built on the Solana blockchain. We are very excited by the quick progress we have made over the past few months to begin allocating capital to the Solana ecosystem and we truly believe this is just the beginning of an exciting growth trajectory for our company. Our recent financings have all seen strong participation form institutions and strategic investors, which we believe is validation that the traditional capital markets are highly eager for ways to get exposure to the upside of the Solana blockchain, which continues to break new records for trading volumes and fee generation."

Key Corporate Highlights:

Financial Milestones

SOL Global has strengthened its balance sheet by reducing debt by $12.9 million through a strategic debt settlement. SOL Global expects to complete the spin-out transaction by February 28, 2025, substantially reducing debt. These actions have created a strong foundation for future growth and investment.

The Company has successfully raised $18 million to deploy into the Solana ecosystem, investing in innovative projects and developers building on the network.

Operational Achievements

Since November 2024, SOL Global has made significant strides in strengthening its focus on the Solana blockchain. The Company now owns 17,692 Solana (SOL) tokens, which are actively staked to support the network's security and decentralization, generating a staking yield of 6.26% annually.

SOL Global recently launched SOL Global Ventures, a dedicated venture capital arm focused on early-stage investments in transformative industries that align with the Company's long-term strategy to invest in projects that offer scalability, innovation, and real-world utility.

SOL Global Ventures has secured key partnerships with Solana-related technologies and instruments that support the blockchain and crypto ecosystem including Stay Inc., a technology-driven hospitality platform revolutionizing the travel and accommodation sector.

Strategic Initiatives

Bridging the Gap Between the Capital Markets and Solana: SOL Global is focused on providing traditional public market investors with exposure to the Solana blockchain ecosystem, bridging the gap between cutting-edge blockchain technology and mainstream capital markets. The Company is dedicated to building a "Solana super company" that can capture the upside of one of the most significant technological and financial innovations in the history of cryptocurrency by leveraging the scalability and versatility of the Solana ecosystem. All of SOL Global's recent financings have seen significant participation from institutional capital allocators and strategic investors, which the Company believes will be instrumental to continual growth.

SOL Global is focused on providing traditional public market investors with exposure to the Solana blockchain ecosystem, bridging the gap between cutting-edge blockchain technology and mainstream capital markets. The Company is dedicated to building a "Solana super company" that can capture the upside of one of the most significant technological and financial innovations in the history of cryptocurrency by leveraging the scalability and versatility of the Solana ecosystem. All of SOL Global's recent financings have seen significant participation from institutional capital allocators and strategic investors, which the Company believes will be instrumental to continual growth. Corporate Rebranding: SOL Global recently launched its new corporate brand, website, and investor deck, reflecting its vision for being on the leading edge of the Solana ecosystem. This rebranding represents a clear direction for the Company moving ahead and can be found at: www.solglobal.com.

About SOL Global Investments Corp.

SOL Global is pioneering institutional investment in the Solana ecosystem. As one of the first publicly traded companies globally focused on Solana investment, SOL Global aims to provide unprecedented public exposure to the Solana blockchain through token acquisition, staking for yield generation, and investments in early-stage ventures being built on Solana.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements herein, other than statements of historical fact, constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to, statements relating to the Company's intention to increase its investments in Solana. Forward-looking information reflects the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, technical, economic, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, including the speculative nature of cryptocurrencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, without limitation, the Company's ability execute on its business and investment plans, including the Company's ability to raise debt or equity through future financing activities and divest its current investment partnerships and minority holdings; the growth of the Solana ecosystem; growth and development of decentralized finance and digital asset sector; rules and regulations with respect to decentralized finance and digital assets; and general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/238523

SOURCE: SOL Global Investments Corp.