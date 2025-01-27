U.S. Bank Among FireAid Benefit Concert Sponsors, Assisting Relief Efforts

The concert features international artists and will be live streamed on multiple platforms

U.S. Bank is supporting the FireAid benefit concert on Thursday, Jan. 30 to be held at both Intuit Dome and Kia Forum in Los Angeles. The event features some of the top names in music and entertainment to raise donations for rebuilding communities devastated by wildfires and supporting efforts to prevent future fire disasters throughout Southern California.

Contributions made to FireAid in connection with the FireAid benefit concert, and other direct donations, will be distributed under the advisement of the Annenberg Foundation. The Annenberg Foundation, with decades of philanthropic leadership in the Los Angeles community, including rapid response, will help coordinate a team to direct funds for the greatest impact. All proceeds from ticket purchases will go to benefit FireAid relief efforts, with all venue and ticketing service fees waived for this event.

This one-night-only event will start at 6 p.m. PT at the Kia Forum and at 7:30 p.m. PT at the Intuit Dome. It will feature performances by Billie Eilish, Earth, Wind & Fire, Gracie Abrams, Jelly Roll, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Lil Baby, Olivia Rodrigo, Peso Pluma, Rod Stewart, Stevie Wonder, Sting and Tate McRae playing at Intuit Dome. Alanis Morissette, Anderson .Paak, Dave Matthews and John Mayer, Dawes, Graham Nash, Green Day, John Fogerty, Joni Mitchell, No Doubt, P!nk, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Stephen Stills, Stevie Nicks, and The Black Crowes will be performing at the Kia Forum. U.S. Bank donated tickets to members of the Los Angeles Fire Department, city of Los Angeles, and impacted U.S. Bank employees and small business clients.

"The California community needs our collective support now more than ever," said Carl Jordan, executive vice president and California regional leader for U.S. Bank. "U.S. Bank has been a part of the Los Angeles community for nearly three decades, and we stand in strong support amidst these very challenging times. As part of our efforts to help support the recovery and rebuilding of the regions impacted by the Los Angeles fires, we are proudly partnering with FireAid for a night of music and solidarity. It also allows U.S. Bank to provide tickets, and help open this experience, to those directly impacted by the fires - including members of the LAFD, small business customers and clients, and our own employees."

FireAid will be broadcast and streamed live across a range of platforms, including Amazon Music/Prime Video, Apple Music, the AppleTV app, Disney+/Hulu, Facebook/Instagram, iHeartRadio, KTLA+, Max, Netflix/Tudom, Paramount+, Peacock/NBC News Now, SiriusXM's exclusive "LIFE with John Mayer" channel, SoundCloud, TikTok, Veeps and YouTube. Additionally, select AMC Theatre locations will host screenings of the event. Also, iHeartRadio will air it on over 860 radio stations, digital platforms and the iHeartRadio app.

This investment is in addition to U.S. Bank and four other major financial institutions offering mortgage relief for property owners in designated fire areas as a result of the devastation in Los Angeles and Ventura Counties. The institutions have committed to offering impacted homeowners a 90-day forbearance of their mortgage payments, without reporting these payments to credit reporting agencies, and the opportunity for additional relief.

Additionally, U.S. Bank donated $100,000 to the United Way of Los Angeles earlier this month to support relief and recovery efforts, and the U.S. Bank Foundation is providing a 2:1 employee matching gift to the American Red Cross Los Angeles Region or United Way of Los Angeles in support of the relief efforts. The U.S. Bank ATM network also continues to accept donations to fund American Red Cross disaster relief efforts.

