Montag, 27.01.2025
Hinter dem nuklearen Ansturm im Silicon Valley: Eine strategische Chance entsteht
ACCESS Newswire
27.01.2025 16:38 Uhr
106 Leser
GoDaddy: The Power of a Fresh Start: Meet Maja Iricanin

Finanznachrichten News

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / January 27, 2025 / GoDaddy

Originally published on GoDaddy Resource Library

Tell us a little bit about yourself and your career journey, here at GoDaddy.

Hi, my name is Maja and I work as a Hosting Sales and Support Messaging Guide here at GoDaddy. I am proud to be a member of the remarkable Messaging team based in Belgrade, Serbia. My journey with GoDaddy began by accident. As an avid reader, I wanted to create a blog to share book reviews and my travel experiences visiting libraries and bookstores. I found myself drawn to building the website on my own using WordPress, and that's where my passion for web development and technology truly began. Over time, I became more interested in the technical side of website management and hosting, which led me to explore GoDaddy's services. My experience with GoDaddy helped me expand my skills, and I've loved the opportunity to grow within the company ever since.

What's the most challenging yet rewarding thing that you've worked on at GoDaddy?

Every day at GoDaddy presents both challenges and rewards. The Hosting Sales and Support team manages a diverse array of requests, making each day unpredictable and filled with opportunities to learn something new.

For me, the biggest reward is the knowledge and experience we gain firsthand while assisting customers with their needs.

It's incredibly fulfilling to be part of a team that is always learning and adapting to provide the best possible service.

How do you keep yourself motivated and inspired in your work?

My colleagues are my biggest source of motivation at work. We constantly uplift each other and support one another in achieving goals and expanding knowledge. Each day undoubtedly brings its share of highs and lows, but with their support, maintaining focus becomes considerably easier. Our shared collaborative environment is my greatest source of motivation. On a personal level, I'm inspired by my desire to learn new things and achieve high goals. I stay motivated by focusing on the impact of my work. Every task, no matter how small, contributes to helping someone succeed online. The sense of accomplishment I get from helping others is truly fulfilling. I also appreciate the constant learning opportunities, whether it's through new technologies, troubleshooting complex issues, or improving customer interactions.

What advice would you give to someone starting on the Care team?

I'd advise them to embrace the learning curve and not be afraid to ask questions. The Care team environment is supportive, and every challenge is an opportunity to grow. Be patient with yourself and others, and take the time to understand the tools and resources available to help you succeed. Over time, you'll develop the expertise to handle even the toughest situations.

What aspects of GoDaddy's company culture do you appreciate the most?

I truly appreciate GoDaddy's commitment to inclusivity, innovation, and continuous improvement. The culture here encourages collaboration and empowers employees to think outside the box. There's also a strong focus on personal growth and development, which makes it a great place to build a fulfilling career.

What's your motto or personal mantra?

My personal mantra is: "Today is a fresh start." To me, this means letting go of what happened yesterday and giving myself a chance to try again. It's a reminder that every day is a new opportunity to grow, learn, and improve. No matter how tough things might seem, I believe in focusing on the present and starting over with hope and optimism.

Are you enjoying this series and want to know more about life at GoDaddy? Check out our GoDaddy Life social pages! Follow us to meet our team, learn more about our culture (Teams, ERGs, Locations), careers, and so much more. You're more than just your day job, so come propel your career with us.

  • Facebook

  • Instagram

  • LinkedIn

  • Twitter

  • TikTok

  • Career Page

