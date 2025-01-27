Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 27.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Hinter dem nuklearen Ansturm im Silicon Valley: Eine strategische Chance entsteht
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A403PB | ISIN: US5020745031 | Ticker-Symbol: 1YJA
NASDAQ
24.01.25
20:25 Uhr
2,190 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LM FUNDING AMERICA INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LM FUNDING AMERICA INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.01.2025 14:36 Uhr
21 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

LM Funding America, Inc.: LM Funding America Achieves 560 PH/s with 15 MW Oklahoma Mining Site Active

Finanznachrichten News

Tampa, FL, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMFA), ("LM Funding" or the "Company") a Bitcoin mining and technology-based specialty finance company, today announced the successful deployment of approximately 432 petahash per second ("PH/s") of miners at its 15 MW mining site in Oklahoma. This expansion increases the Company's total fleet to 5,121 active miners for an energized hashrate of approximately 560 PH/s across multiple sites, of which 432 PH/s can be overclocked at the Oklahoma mining site.

Bruce M. Rodgers, Chairman and CEO of LM Funding America stated, "We are pleased to announce that with the deployment of additional miners at our 15 MW Oklahoma site, we now have approximately 560 PH/s across our mining operations. This marks the achievement of our previously outlined objectives and we plan to aggressively pursue the acquisition of additional mining sites that align with our strategic investment criteria."

Ryan Duran, President of LM Funding America's US Digital Mining & Hosting Co. subsidiary, stated, "Through the dedicated efforts of our team and strategic partnerships, we successfully met our installation targets. This includes the successful transition of 1,440 miners from storage to active deployment, showcasing our commitment to operational excellence."

About LM Funding America
LM Funding America, Inc. (Nasdaq: LMFA), operates as a Bitcoin mining and specialty finance company. It operates through two segments; Specialty Finance and Mining Operations. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Tampa, Florida. For more information, please visit https://www.lmfunding.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," and "project" and other similar words and expressions are intended to signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guaranties of future results and conditions but rather are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Some of these risks and uncertainties are identified in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and its other filings with the SEC, which are available at www.sec.gov. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, uncertainty created by the risks of operating in the cryptocurrency mining business, uncertainty in the cryptocurrency mining business in general, problems with hosting vendors in the mining business, the capacity of our Bitcoin mining machines and our related ability to purchase power at reasonable prices, the ability to finance and grow our cryptocurrency mining operations, our ability to acquire new accounts in our specialty finance business at appropriate prices, the potential need for additional capital in the future, changes in governmental regulations that affect our ability to collected sufficient amounts on defaulted consumer receivables, changes in the credit or capital markets, changes in interest rates, and negative press regarding the debt collection industry. The occurrence of any of these risks and uncertainties could have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition, and results of operations.

Contact:
Crescendo Communications, LLC
Tel: (212) 671-1021
Email: LMFA@crescendo-ir.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.