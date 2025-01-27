Globex Mining Enterprises Inc.: Brunswick Begins New Drilling on Globex's Lac Escale (Mirage) Lithium Royalty Property

ROUYN-NORANDA, Quebec, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC. (GMX - Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN - Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz, LS Exchange, TTMzero, Düsseldorf and Quotrix Düsseldorf Stock Exchanges and GLBXF - OTCQX International in the US) is pleased to inform shareholders that Brunswick Exploration Inc. (BRW-TSXV, BRWXF-OTCQB, 1XQ-FRA) has started a 5,000-metre drill program on Globex's Lac Escale (Mirage) royalty property in the Eeyou-Istchee-James Bay region of Quebec. Globex retains a 3% Gross Metal Royalty on the Lac Escale claims and within a 1-kilometer area of influence around the claim's external boundaries as well as a $100,000 per year advance royalty starting at the fifth year of the agreement.

Drilling will focus on several untested targets east and west of the Central Zone corridor. In a second phase, Brunswick will target the extensions of the MR-3, MR-6 discoveries (see air photo below) and the stacked dyke system along their lateral extensions and at depth. In addition, an entirely new mineralized dyke system located 4.5 km to the northeast will be targeted.

Shareholders may gain further insight by accessing Brunswick's press release here.

Globex External 1km GMR Boundary





Lac Escale (Mirage) Target Locations - Brunswick Exploration Inc.





This press release was written by Jack Stoch, P. Geo., President and CEO of Globex in his capacity as a Qualified Person (Q.P.) under NI 43-101.

LEI 529900XYUKGG3LF9PY95

President & CEO

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc.

86, 14th Street

Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec Canada J9X 2J1

Tel.: 819.797.5242

Fax: 819.797.1470

info@globexmining.com

www.globexmining.com



Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4c1e13ce-a40b-47ae-973b-b6046f0aff54

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/be533a3a-ec19-46e2-ad99-93eaa02b261f