Montag, 27.01.2025
Hinter dem nuklearen Ansturm im Silicon Valley: Eine strategische Chance entsteht
PR Newswire
27.01.2025 16:00 Uhr
MUFG Bank, Ltd.: MUFG Announces Multi-Year Partnership with LPGA Star Yuka Saso

Finanznachrichten News

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG), a global leader in financial services, proudly announces a three-year partnership with top-ranked professional golfer Yuka Saso, extending through the 2027 golf season.

Saso, 23, has established herself as a remarkable talent, winning her first major championship at the 2021 U.S. Women's Open at The Olympic Club during her rookie LPGA season and clinching the Championship again in 2024 at Lancaster Country Club. A two-time Olympian, Saso represented both the Philippines to honor her mother at the Tokyo 2020 Games and then represented Japan at the 2024 Paris Games to honor her father.

Expressing her enthusiasm for the partnership, Saso said, "I'm thrilled to partner with MUFG for the next three seasons. As one of the most trusted global financial institutions, their commitment to empowering a brighter future aligns perfectly with my own goals, and their support will be invaluable as I continue to grow in my career."

Born in San Ildefonso, Philippines, Saso has a rich cultural background, with a Filipina mother and Japanese father. She began her golf journey at just eight years old, inspired by online videos of Rory McIlroy's swing.

Saso's career quickly ascended, and she became the first Filipino-born major champion in golf history after her U.S. Women's Open victory. Turning professional in 2019, Saso also achieved team and individual gold at the 2018 Asian Games, reinforcing her reputation as a global talent.

"We are excited to join Yuka's journey as she continues to rise in the world of professional golf," said Kevin Cronin, CEO and Regional Executive for MUFG Americas. "This partnership reflects MUFG's dedication to investing in the next generation of diverse talent and promoting the growth of women's sports on a global stage."

Through this sponsorship, Saso will feature MUFG's logo on her apparel, representing the brand across her tournaments. Additionally, she will engage in a variety of MUFG's business and brand initiatives, showcasing the company's commitment to supporting athletes who inspire excellence both on and off the playing field.

About MUFG and MUFG Americas
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG) is one of the world's leading financial groups. Headquartered in Tokyo and with over 360 years of history, MUFG has a global network with approximately 2,000 locations in more than 40 countries. The Group has about 140,000 employees and offers services including commercial banking, trust banking, securities, credit cards, consumer finance, asset management, and leasing. The Group aims to be "the world's most trusted financial group" through close collaboration among our operating companies and flexibly respond to all the financial needs of our customers, serving society, and fostering shared and sustainable growth for a better world. MUFG's shares trade on the Tokyo, Nagoya, and New York stock exchanges.

MUFG's Americas operations, including its offices in the U.S., Latin America, and Canada, are primarily organized under MUFG Bank, Ltd. and subsidiaries, and are focused on Global Corporate and Investment Banking, Japanese Corporate Banking, and Global Markets. MUFG is one of the largest foreign banking organizations in the Americas. For locations, banking capabilities and services, career opportunities, and more, visit www.mufgamericas.com.

Media Contact:
Alicia Faugier
[email protected]

SOURCE MUFG Bank, Ltd.

