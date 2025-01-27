Questex LLC: CORRECTION - Leaders from Marriott, Accor, IHG, Hyatt and Radisson to Unite to Shape the Future of the Hospitality Industry at Questex's IHIF EMEA 2025

Booking.com Confirmed as Global Distribution Partner to Offer Booking.com Bar & Networking Pavillion

Young Leader Award Submissions Open through7 February

In a release issued under the same headline on January 23, 2025 by Questex please note that in the fourth paragraph of the release, Federico Gonzalez's title and company have been corrected. The corrected release follows:

LONDON, Jan. 27, 2025, the premier meeting place for hospitality investment in EMEA, today announces leaders from Marriott, Accor, IHG, Hyatt and Radisson will unite to shape the future of the hospitality industry. IHIF EMEA's 27th edition takes place 31 March - 2 April at the InterContinental and Pullman hotels in Berlin. Register here.

"2025 will be a defining moment for dealmakers and operators alike, where navigating tightening financial markets, embracing technology-driven efficiencies, and unlocking sustainable investment returns will separate market leaders from the rest. This year's forum is about resilience, innovation, and action - providing the insights, partnerships, and capital connections attendees need to not just survive but thrive in a transformed global market. Attendees will gain inspiration from business leaders and learn how to turn ideas into actionable strategies in order to capitalise on the biggest opportunities and successfully navigate future business challenges across economic, social, and workforce environments," said Joe Stather, VP/Market Leader, Operational Real Estate. "We are thrilled to welcome Booking.com as a Global Distribution Partner. Booking.com connects owners with consumers through its extensive international reach and leading insights. We understand the vital importance of networking, knowledge sharing and collaboration to drive the industry forward and their pavilion will be the perfect place for the hospitality ecosystem to connect."

IHIF EMEA serves the hospitality investment community by delivering unparalleled thought leadership through keynotes, general sessions, workshops and networking events that equips attendees with actionable strategies to drive growth and innovation. New speakers added to the programme include:

Anthony Capuano, President and CEO, Marriott International will present the session "Driving growth: A global CEO's perspective on market opportunities and the value of partnerships."

will present the session "Driving growth: A global CEO's perspective on market opportunities and the value of partnerships." Dex Hunter-Torricke, Emerging Technologies Expert and Former Communications Executive at SpaceX & Facebook , will deliver the megatrends keynote "Visionary leadership for communications, technology, society in a dynamic era."

, will deliver the megatrends keynote "Visionary leadership for communications, technology, society in a dynamic era." Jon Sopel, renowned British journalist, political presenter, podcasterand author will present the session "Strategies for a shifting world: Anticipating and managing geopolitical risk."



Gilda Perez-Alvarado, Chief Strategy Officer, Accor

Federico Gonzalez, Executive Vice-Chairman & CEO, Radisson Hotel Group / Louvre Hotels Group

Samir Amichi, Head of Real Estate Acquisitions Europe, Blackstone

Tugdual Millet, CEO, Covivio Hotels

Mark Hoplamazian, CEO, Hyatt Hotels

Elie Maalouf, CEO, IHG Hotels & Resorts

View the conference programme here.

IHIF EMEA brings senior leaders from across the hospitality ecosystem together

IHIF EMEA brings together 2,500 industry professionals, including 600+ investors managing over $340 billion in assets under management. Representatives from leading investment firms, top hospitality brands and operators and advisory companies are confirmed to attend IHIF EMEA.

The investor community will be attending including representation from AccorInvest, AXA Group, Blackstone, Bain Capital, Brookfield, Covivio, Invesco Real Estate and Schroders.

Plus, advisory companies including CBRE, Horwath HTL and JLL will take part in the event.

Booking.com Bar & Networking Pavilion helps attendees connect with the right people

IHIF EMEA is prioritising networking, knowledge sharing and collaboration. Booking.com is partnering with IHIF EMEA as a Global Distribution Partner to create the Booking.com Bar & Networking Pavilion, a dynamic space for both dedicated meetings and spontaneous networking opportunities. With a central bar and café located at the heart of the IHIF EMEA Pavilion, it's a place where ideas flow, deals happen, and connections will be made.

Young Leader Award

The Young Leader Award, established by The International Society of Hospitality Consultantsand IHIF EMEA, celebrates young leaders in hospitality. The awards programme recognises outstanding young professionals (under 35) who are reshaping the hospitality industry through innovation, financial impact, leadership and positive social and environmental change.

Click hereto nominate a candidate. Applications will be accepted through 7 February.

For more information about IHIF EMEA 2025 and to register, visit https://www.ihifemea.com. Advanced rate registration ends 31 January.

To register for a media pass, email Meryl Franzman at mfranzman@questex.com.

For sponsorship opportunities, click here.

Stay connected with IHIF EMEA on Xand LinkedInand follow IHIFEMEA25.

About IHIF EMEA

The International Hospitality Investment Forum EMEA (IHIF EMEA) is the premier event for hospitality investment professionals. By uniting influential hospitality leaders from Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, IHIF EMEA aims to shape the future of the hospitality industry with three-days of content, networking, insights and deal-making. IHIF EMEA takes place 31 March - 2 April 2025 at the InterContinental and Pullman hotels in Berlin.

