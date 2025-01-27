Anzeige
Montag, 27.01.2025
Hinter dem nuklearen Ansturm im Silicon Valley: Eine strategische Chance entsteht
WKN: A1J1DR | ISIN: BE0974264930 | Ticker-Symbol: FO4N
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.01.2025 17:46 Uhr
Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme

Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 28 August 2024, Ageas reports the purchase of 68,560 Ageas shares in the period from 20-01-2025 until 24-01-2025.

DateNumber of
Shares		Total amount
(EUR)		Average price
(EUR)		Lowest price
(EUR)		Highest price
(EUR)
20-01-2025 13,963 682,766 48.91 48.78 49.04
21-01-2025 16,240 787,686 48.48 48.20 48.80
22-01-2025 14,079 688,144 48.88 48.68 49.00
23-01-2025 11,576 566,430 48.95 48.74 49.06
24-01-2025 12,702 619,943 48.80 48.68 49.14
Total68,5603,344,96948.7948.2049.14

Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 16 September 2024, Ageas has bought back 1,824,166 shares for a total amount of EUR 87,370,198. This corresponds to 0.97% of the total shares outstanding.

The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website.

  PDF version of the press release (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/70acc0ab-b0a7-4058-a8c2-6b4f23ed3212)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
