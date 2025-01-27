BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Exchange Rate Set

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 27

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc

(LEI: 5493003K5E043LHLO706)

Dividend Exchange Rate Set

Please note that the exchange rate for the final dividend previously announced on 4 December 2024 has been set at 1.246971, which will make the GBP equivalent dividend payable 4.811660 pence per share (USD dividend 6.00 cents per share) which is payable to shareholders on 14 February 2025 (to shareholders on the register on 10 January 2025).

27 January 2025



Kevin Mayger

For and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Company Secretary

Tel: 020 7743 1098