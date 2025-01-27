Anzeige
27.01.2025
27.01.2025 18:42 Uhr
Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 27

Date: 27 January 2025

Manchester & London Investment Trust plc
(the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces that, on 27 January 2025, the Company purchased 84,518 ordinary shares of £0.25 at an average price of 745.3585 pence per share. These shares will be held in Treasury.

Following this transaction, the Company's issued ordinary share capital consists of 40,528,238 shares of which 657,593 shares are held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of shares in circulation which hold voting rights in the Company is 39,870,645 ordinary shares of £0.25. Each share has one voting right.

The above total voting rights figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine whether they are required to notify their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

LEI: 213800HMBZXULR2EEO10

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification

MUFG Corporate Governance, Company Secretary

Tel: 0333 300 1950


