Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 27-Jan-2025 / 18:27 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 27 January 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: Date of purchase: 27 January 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 151,736 Highest price paid per share: 127.50p Lowest price paid per share: 123.50p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 126.0414p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 324,759,016 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (324,759,016) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 126.0414p 151,736

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased share) Time) number venue 340 125.00 08:04:42 00319943699TRLO1 XLON 340 125.00 08:04:42 00319943698TRLO1 XLON 70 125.00 08:04:42 00319943697TRLO1 XLON 64 124.00 08:51:37 00319971488TRLO1 XLON 698 124.00 08:51:37 00319971489TRLO1 XLON 761 124.00 08:51:37 00319971490TRLO1 XLON 677 123.50 09:00:58 00319976559TRLO1 XLON 1502 124.00 10:36:01 00320021658TRLO1 XLON 169 124.00 10:36:01 00320021659TRLO1 XLON 582 124.00 10:36:01 00320021660TRLO1 XLON 3492 124.00 10:36:01 00320021662TRLO1 XLON 139 124.00 10:36:01 00320021663TRLO1 XLON 2991 124.00 10:36:01 00320021664TRLO1 XLON 3818 124.00 10:36:01 00320021665TRLO1 XLON 2804 124.00 10:36:01 00320021666TRLO1 XLON 36 124.00 10:36:01 00320021667TRLO1 XLON 1100 124.00 10:36:01 00320021668TRLO1 XLON 3162 124.00 10:36:01 00320021669TRLO1 XLON 336 124.00 10:36:01 00320021670TRLO1 XLON 2024 124.00 10:36:01 00320021671TRLO1 XLON 650 124.00 10:36:01 00320021672TRLO1 XLON 6622 124.00 10:36:01 00320021673TRLO1 XLON 1318 124.00 10:36:01 00320021674TRLO1 XLON 6455 124.00 10:36:01 00320021675TRLO1 XLON 548 124.00 10:36:01 00320021661TRLO1 XLON 167 124.00 10:36:01 00320021676TRLO1 XLON 3755 124.00 10:36:02 00320021678TRLO1 XLON 1233 124.00 10:36:05 00320021682TRLO1 XLON 1634 124.00 10:36:05 00320021683TRLO1 XLON 149 126.00 11:28:50 00320023451TRLO1 XLON 167 127.50 11:32:37 00320023520TRLO1 XLON 588 127.50 11:32:37 00320023521TRLO1 XLON 68 127.50 11:32:37 00320023522TRLO1 XLON 819 127.00 11:37:13 00320023580TRLO1 XLON 818 127.00 11:37:13 00320023581TRLO1 XLON 1565 127.00 13:05:47 00320026663TRLO1 XLON 128 127.00 14:17:54 00320029104TRLO1 XLON 175 127.00 14:17:54 00320029105TRLO1 XLON 771 127.00 14:30:53 00320029753TRLO1 XLON 713 126.50 14:31:28 00320029914TRLO1 XLON 28 126.50 14:31:28 00320029915TRLO1 XLON 28 126.50 14:31:28 00320029916TRLO1 XLON 483 126.50 14:39:11 00320030382TRLO1 XLON 1610 126.50 14:39:11 00320030383TRLO1 XLON 666 126.50 14:39:11 00320030384TRLO1 XLON 1507 126.00 14:44:00 00320030759TRLO1 XLON 878 126.00 14:44:00 00320030760TRLO1 XLON 158 127.00 14:59:30 00320031560TRLO1 XLON 672 127.00 14:59:30 00320031561TRLO1 XLON 657 127.00 14:59:37 00320031568TRLO1 XLON 2350 127.00 15:02:46 00320031677TRLO1 XLON 709 127.00 15:02:46 00320031678TRLO1 XLON 236 127.00 15:02:46 00320031679TRLO1 XLON 3233 127.00 15:03:08 00320031716TRLO1 XLON 1579 127.50 15:03:08 00320031717TRLO1 XLON 640 127.50 15:03:08 00320031718TRLO1 XLON 254 127.50 15:03:08 00320031719TRLO1 XLON 554 127.50 15:03:08 00320031720TRLO1 XLON 1507 127.00 15:03:08 00320031721TRLO1 XLON 1506 127.00 15:03:08 00320031722TRLO1 XLON 3000 127.00 15:03:08 00320031723TRLO1 XLON 142 127.00 15:03:08 00320031724TRLO1 XLON 1349 127.00 15:03:08 00320031725TRLO1 XLON 770 127.00 15:03:36 00320031752TRLO1 XLON 774 127.00 15:04:03 00320031777TRLO1 XLON 789 127.00 15:04:32 00320031802TRLO1 XLON 774 127.00 15:05:02 00320031833TRLO1 XLON 1310 127.00 15:06:48 00320031903TRLO1 XLON 778 127.00 15:07:24 00320031925TRLO1 XLON 766 127.00 15:08:51 00320032025TRLO1 XLON

784 127.00 15:10:34 00320032098TRLO1 XLON 220 127.00 15:11:53 00320032164TRLO1 XLON 533 127.00 15:11:53 00320032165TRLO1 XLON 750 127.00 15:26:59 00320032773TRLO1 XLON 754 127.00 15:40:05 00320033331TRLO1 XLON 759 127.00 15:43:31 00320033487TRLO1 XLON 2067 126.50 15:44:30 00320033507TRLO1 XLON 529 127.00 15:51:00 00320033787TRLO1 XLON 196 127.00 15:51:00 00320033788TRLO1 XLON 753 127.00 16:05:00 00320034474TRLO1 XLON 7438 127.00 16:05:00 00320034471TRLO1 XLON 15814 127.00 16:05:00 00320034472TRLO1 XLON 7438 127.00 16:05:00 00320034473TRLO1 XLON 814 127.00 16:05:01 00320034477TRLO1 XLON 7438 127.00 16:05:01 00320034475TRLO1 XLON 9143 127.00 16:05:01 00320034476TRLO1 XLON 7438 127.00 16:05:01 00320034478TRLO1 XLON 3224 127.00 16:05:01 00320034479TRLO1 XLON 754 127.00 16:13:02 00320034827TRLO1 XLON 473 127.00 16:16:00 00320035008TRLO1 XLON 282 127.00 16:16:00 00320035009TRLO1 XLON 229 127.00 16:18:22 00320035148TRLO1 XLON 751 127.00 16:19:50 00320035239TRLO1 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

