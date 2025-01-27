WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nucor Corp. (NUE) announced earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line came in at $287 million, or $1.22 per share. This compares with $785 million, or $3.16 per share, last year.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.63 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period fell 8.2% to $7.076 billion from $7.705 billion last year.Nucor Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $287 Mln. vs. $785 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.22 vs. $3.16 last year. -Revenue: $7.076 Bln vs. $7.705 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX