Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 28.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Hinter dem nuklearen Ansturm im Silicon Valley: Eine strategische Chance entsteht
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DYJN | ISIN: AT0000BAWAG2 | Ticker-Symbol: 0B2
Tradegate
27.01.25
21:58 Uhr
86,90 Euro
+0,05
+0,06 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
ATX
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
BAWAG GROUP AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BAWAG GROUP AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
86,8086,9007:50
86,6086,8507:48
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.01.2025 07:34 Uhr
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BAWAG Group AG: BAWAG Group: Mandates of Management Board Members extended through end of 2029

Finanznachrichten News

VIENNA, Austria - January 28, 2025 - The Supervisory Board of BAWAG Group has decided to extend the mandates of all six Management Board members through the end of December 2029. This reflects the long-term commitment of both the Supervisory Board and Management Board members to the long-term profitable growth and success of the Group.

"My Supervisory Board colleagues and I are proud to announce that we've extended the mandates of the Management Board through the end of 2029. I am personally excited about the journey ahead for the Group. Given the recent acquisitions, I wanted to ensure that the same team, which successfully transformed the franchise over the last decade, continues to drive forward the execution of our strategy while keeping the continuity of leadership," commented Chair of the Supervisory Board Egbert Fleischer.

"First and foremost, I want to thank the Supervisory Board for securing the long-term commitment of the Management Board and supporting our leadership team over the years. We have worked together as a team for more than a decade and built a great senior leadership team that has driven the transformation of the Group. Our success is a testimony to the merits of being patient, disciplined, and making strategic decisions with a long-term perspective. I am grateful for the support from our Supervisory Board, investors, customers, and team members that have placed their trust in the Management Board as stewards of this great company. The future of the bank has never looked so bright, and the team is excited about the many opportunities ahead. We will do our best to continue delivering for all stakeholders," comments Anas Abuzaakouk, CEO of BAWAG Group.

BAWAG Group will report FY 2024 results on March 4, 2025 and will host an Investor Day on the same day.

About BAWAG Group

BAWAG Group AG is a publicly listed holding company headquartered in Vienna, Austria, serving 2.5 million retail, small business, corporate, real estate and public sector customers across Austria, Germany, Switzerland, Netherlands, Western Europe, and the United States. The Group operates under various brands and across multiple channels offering comprehensive savings, payment, lending, leasing, investment, building society, factoring and insurance products and services. Our goal is to deliver simple, transparent, and affordable financial products and services that our customers need. BAWAG Group's Investor Relations website https://www.bawaggroup.com/ircontains further information, including financial and other information for investors.

Forward looking statement

This release contains "forward-looking statements" regarding the financial condition, results of operations, business plans and future performance of BAWAG Group. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "intends," "plans," "projects," "may," "will," "should," "would," "could" and other similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect management's expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, economic conditions, the regulatory environment, loan concentrations, vendors, employees, technology, competition, and interest rates. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements as actual results may differ materially from the results predicted. Neither BAWAG Group nor any of its affiliates, advisors or representatives shall have any liability whatsoever (in negligence or otherwise) for any loss howsoever arising from any use of this report or its content or otherwise arising in connection with this document. This report does not constitute an offer or invitation to purchase or subscribe for any securities and neither it nor any part of it shall form the basis of or be relied upon in connection with any contract or commitment whatsoever. This statement is included for the express purpose of invoking "safe harbor provisions".

Contact:

Financial Community:

Jutta Wimmer

Media:

Manfred Rapolter

This text can also be downloaded from our website: https://www.bawaggroup.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.