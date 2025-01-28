Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 28.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
NextGen: Das MicroStrategy von Solana - Aufbruch mit gewagtem Kauf von 10.000 SOL!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
28.01.2025 07:48 Uhr
119 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

"Our Festival • Joyful Chinese New Year" Highlights Historical and Contemporary Spring Festival Customs

Finanznachrichten News

BEIJING, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "Our Festival • Joyful Chinese New Year" is a celebration of the historical heritage and contemporary practices associated with Spring Festival, China's most important annual holiday. Produced by China Media Group's International Channel, CCTV-4, this series of broadcasting events will be aired throughout the holiday period.

Traditionally a time for families to get together and celebrate, Spring Festival is deeply rooted in Chinese civilization. Its recent inclusion on UNESCO's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity underscores its growing global influence.

"Our Festival • Joyful Chinese New Year" is a multi-platform series of broadcasts showcasing the diverse and colorful New Year celebrations across China. Compelling storytelling will reveal the historical background of the customs associated with Spring Festival, while capturing the appeal of some of the more contemporary practices.

On Chinese New Year's Eve, the CCTV-4 gala "Legendary Chinese Festival: Chinese New Year 2025" will feature a special "Our Festival • Joyful Chinese New Year" segment focusing on family celebrations across the country.

CCTV-4 will also release a series of short videos on its various multimedia platforms and the "Legendary Chinese Festivals" Yangshipin account. These will highlight some of the unique customs observed in particular parts of the country, such as the "Ice Ballet" at the Datong Ice and Snow Music Festival in Shanxi, the "Yingge Dance" in Chaozhou, Guangdong, the "Hidden Treasures" cultural market at the Jurong New Year Goods Fair in Jiangsu, and the "Hotpot Concert" in Huozhou, Shanxi.

By emphasizing "guofeng" (traditional Chinese aesthetics) and "guochao" (Chinese trends), the videos will present the warmth and vibrancy of Spring Festival, its folklore and its unique regional characteristics through a rich, multidimensional narrative.

You can catch "Our Festival • Joyful Chinese New Year" throughout the holiday period, up until Lantern Festival on the 15th day of the New Year.

Poster:Our Festival · Joyful Chinese New Year Highlights Historical and Contemporary Spring Festival Customs

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2607573/1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/our-festival--joyful-chinese-new-year-highlights-historical-and-contemporary-spring-festival-customs-302361590.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.