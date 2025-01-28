CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.The U.S. dollar rose to a 4-day high of 1.0425 against the euro, from yesterday's closing value of 1.0437.Against the pound, the yen and the Swiss franc, the greenback edged up to 1.2435, 155.95 and 0.9060 from Monday's closing quotes of 1.2451, 154.92 and 0.9045, respectively.Against the Australia and the New Zealand dollars, the greenback advanced to a 1-week high of 0.6246 and a 5-day high of 0.5653 from Monday's closing quotes of 0.6260 and 0.5664, respectively.The greenback climbed to a 5-day high of 1.4408 against the Canadian dollar, from an early low of 1.4381.If the greenback extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.02 against the euro, 1.21 against the pound, 158.00 against the yen, 0.91 against the franc, 0.60 against the aussie, 0.55 against the kiwi and 1.46 against the loonie.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX