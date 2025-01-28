EQS-News: Eleving Group S.A. / Key word(s): Annual Results

Riga, Latvia, 28 January 2025



Eleving Group and its group companies (the "Group"), specializing in vehicle and consumer financing, cordially invite investors and analysts to an earnings call with the Management Board on 11 February 2025, 15:00 CET, following the publication of its unaudited 12M 2024 results on 10 February 2025.



Group CEO Modestas Sudnius and CFO Maris Kreics will present and comment on the unaudited results by means of a presentation. The presentation will be held in English.



Conference call registration link here.



The presentation for the earnings call will be available here as of 10 February 2025.



For more information, please contact:

Edgars Rauza, Investor Relations Manager

Email: edgars.rauza@eleving.com



About Eleving Group



Eleving Group has driven innovation in financial technology around the world since its foundation in Latvia in 2012. As of today, the group operates in 16 markets and 3 continents, encouraging financial inclusion and upward social mobility in underserved communities around the globe. Eleving Group has developed a multi-brand portfolio for its vehicle and consumer finance business lines, with around 2/3 of the portfolio comprising secured vehicle loans and mobility products, with Mogo as the leading brand, and around 1/3 of the portfolio including unsecured consumer finance products. As of end September 2024, 55% of the group's portfolio was located in Europe, 32% in Africa, and 13% in the rest of the world.



The Group's historical customer base exceeds 1.3 million customers worldwide, while the total volume of loans issued goes beyond EUR 1.9 billion. With headquarters in Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia and a governance structure in Luxembourg, the Group ensures efficient and transparent business management, powered at the operational level by over 2850 employees. For two consecutive years, the Group was listed among Europe's 1000 fastest-growing companies published by the Financial Times in 2020 and 2021.

Read more: www.eleving.com



