Equiti Group: Equiti brings traders closer to MENA's high growth potential with new stock launch

DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Equiti, a leading global fintech group, has introduced stock CFDs on some of the most innovative and high-potential companies across the Middle East and North Africa, listed on major markets such as the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) and Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).

In recent years, the MENA region has emerged as a global hotspot for investment, driven by rapid economic development, a thriving business environment, and ambitious government-led projects. By enabling clients to tap into the MENA market's high growth potential, Equiti ensures traders can explore a broader range of opportunities alongside other fast-growing global markets.

"Equiti's mission is to connect traders with the world's most lucrative markets," Equiti Group co-founder, Iskandar Najjar, stated.

"MENA isn't just growing-it's evolving into a global powerhouse. From groundbreaking economic projects to unstoppable momentum, this region is a frontier for visionaries. With MENA stock CFDs, we're not just offering access; we're giving traders the chance to be part of history in the making."

The addition of MENA stocks reflects Equiti's dedication to innovation and client success. By offering an exceptional trading experience with advanced trading platforms, competitive pricing, and dedicated support, Equiti enables traders to diversify their portfolios with confidence.

"With the MENA region's rapid development and innovative spirit, this new offering is a chance for traders to capitalise on its unique growth potential and aspiring economic transformation," added Brian Myers, Equiti Group's Chief Commercial Officer.

Equiti's portfolio of products is designed to meet the needs of modern traders, from beginners to seasoned professionals. With this latest addition, Equiti is set to reinforce its position as the go-to partner for traders worldwide, delivering the tools, products, and educational resources needed to succeed in today's dynamic financial markets.

Visit Equiti's website for more information on the MENA shares offering: Trade top MENA & UAE stock CFDs online.

About Equiti

Equiti is the brand name of 'Equiti Securities Currencies Brokers LLC', a leading provider of online trading services regulated by the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA). Equiti Securities Currencies Brokers LLC is part of the global Equiti Group. The Equiti Group offers trading technology, payment software, virtual assets, asset management and physical commodity solutions with a presence in Africa, Asia, Europe and the Middle East.

