Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -2

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) Transaction in Own Shares 28-Jan-2025 / 07:30 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on 27 January 2025 Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 21 January 2025. Ordinary shares purchased: 40,000 Highest price paid per ordinary share: 318.00p Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 311.50p Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 313.7144p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 2,688,424 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 186,358,026.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 27/01/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 40,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 313.7144

Individual transactions

Transaction Number of ordinary shares price Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased Time) number venue (pence per share) 482 313.00 08:36:51 00073302836TRLO0 XLON 838 315.00 08:40:24 00073302909TRLO0 XLON 561 314.50 08:40:24 00073302912TRLO0 XLON 116 314.50 08:40:24 00073302911TRLO0 XLON 113 314.50 08:40:24 00073302910TRLO0 XLON 889 315.00 09:06:27 00073303727TRLO0 XLON 792 314.50 09:06:32 00073303728TRLO0 XLON 129 315.00 09:06:32 00073303732TRLO0 XLON 181 315.00 09:06:32 00073303731TRLO0 XLON 120 315.00 09:06:32 00073303730TRLO0 XLON 506 315.00 09:06:32 00073303729TRLO0 XLON 5000 313.00 09:26:48 00073304469TRLO0 XLON 852 313.00 09:27:15 00073304483TRLO0 XLON 868 313.00 09:30:10 00073304573TRLO0 XLON 844 313.00 09:33:39 00073304668TRLO0 XLON 262 313.00 09:33:39 00073304672TRLO0 XLON 1290 313.00 09:33:39 00073304669TRLO0 XLON 320 314.50 09:47:30 00073305097TRLO0 XLON 576 314.50 09:47:30 00073305096TRLO0 XLON 170 315.00 10:08:41 00073305654TRLO0 XLON 116 315.00 10:08:41 00073305653TRLO0 XLON 1200 315.00 10:08:41 00073305652TRLO0 XLON 955 313.00 10:15:58 00073305827TRLO0 XLON 10 318.00 12:08:36 00073308723TRLO0 XLON 129 318.00 12:08:36 00073308722TRLO0 XLON 57 318.00 12:08:36 00073308721TRLO0 XLON 411 317.00 12:13:55 00073308862TRLO0 XLON 501 317.00 12:13:55 00073308861TRLO0 XLON 936 315.50 12:19:29 00073308973TRLO0 XLON 792 313.50 12:48:11 00073309769TRLO0 XLON 412 313.00 12:52:56 00073309961TRLO0 XLON 431 313.00 13:01:33 00073310324TRLO0 XLON 904 312.50 13:22:41 00073311403TRLO0 XLON 106 311.50 13:32:28 00073311736TRLO0 XLON 669 311.50 13:32:29 00073311738TRLO0 XLON 100 311.50 13:32:29 00073311737TRLO0 XLON 637 312.00 13:54:53 00073312400TRLO0 XLON 14 312.00 13:54:53 00073312399TRLO0 XLON 100 312.00 13:54:53 00073312398TRLO0 XLON 260 312.00 13:54:53 00073312397TRLO0 XLON 335 312.00 13:54:53 00073312396TRLO0 XLON 880 312.50 14:28:38 00073313361TRLO0 XLON 814 312.50 14:28:38 00073313360TRLO0 XLON 21 312.50 14:30:48 00073313580TRLO0 XLON 800 312.50 14:30:48 00073313579TRLO0 XLON 763 312.50 14:49:21 00073314586TRLO0 XLON 814 314.50 15:04:38 00073315906TRLO0 XLON 853 314.00 15:11:46 00073316357TRLO0 XLON 791 314.00 15:11:46 00073316356TRLO0 XLON 1300 314.00 15:11:46 00073316358TRLO0 XLON 752 314.50 15:11:46 00073316360TRLO0 XLON 47 313.50 15:45:22 00073318562TRLO0 XLON 800 313.50 15:45:22 00073318561TRLO0 XLON 258 313.50 15:45:22 00073318563TRLO0 XLON 363 313.00 15:51:18 00073318842TRLO0 XLON 949 313.00 15:51:18 00073318841TRLO0 XLON 422 313.50 15:51:18 00073318843TRLO0 XLON 815 313.50 15:55:45 00073319164TRLO0 XLON 980 313.50 15:57:45 00073319305TRLO0 XLON 1298 315.00 16:00:04 00073319494TRLO0 XLON 61 315.00 16:00:04 00073319493TRLO0 XLON 19 315.00 16:00:04 00073319492TRLO0 XLON 956 315.00 16:04:16 00073319721TRLO0 XLON 235 315.00 16:13:07 00073320282TRLO0 XLON 400 315.00 16:13:07 00073320281TRLO0 XLON 230 315.00 16:13:07 00073320280TRLO0 XLON 97 314.50 16:16:39 00073320546TRLO0 XLON

January 28, 2025 02:30 ET (07:30 GMT)

298 314.50 16:16:39 00073320545TRLO0 XLON

-ENDS-

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker, Euronext Dublin Sponsor Don Harrington +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in disruptive, high growth technology companies. We inject visionary companies with energy to help them transform and grow. This energy comes in many forms - capital, of course, but also knowledge, experience, and relationships. We believe it is our role to support the entrepreneurs who will invent the future, and that future is being built, today, in Europe.

As at 30 September 2024, Molten Ventures had a diverse portfolio with shareholdings in 100+ companies, 18 of which represent our Core Portfolio holdings and account for 61% of the Gross Portfolio Value. Our core companies include Revolut, Thought Machine, Coachhub, Form3, Aiven, Ledger and Aircall. We invest across four sectors: Enterprise Technology, Hardware and Deeptech, Consumer Technology, and Digital Health and Wellness, with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each. We look for high-growth companies operating in new markets, with aspirations for global expansion, strong IP, powerful technology, and strong management teams to deliver success. We also look for businesses with the potential to generate strong margins to ensure rapid, sustainable growth in substantial addressable markets.

Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, we have deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised over GBP600 million to 30 September 2024.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

