Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -2-

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
28-Jan-2025 / 07:30 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
Transaction in own shares 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on 27 January 2025 Numis Securities Limited 
(trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the 
Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 21 
January 2025. 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                            40,000 
 
Highest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            318.00p 
 
Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            311.50p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 
                            313.7144p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 2,688,424 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 186,358,026.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 27/01/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 40,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 313.7144

Individual transactions 

Transaction 
Number of ordinary shares     price      Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased                     Time)            number           venue 
                 (pence per 
                 share) 
482                313.00      08:36:51          00073302836TRLO0      XLON 
838                315.00      08:40:24          00073302909TRLO0      XLON 
561                314.50      08:40:24          00073302912TRLO0      XLON 
116                314.50      08:40:24          00073302911TRLO0      XLON 
113                314.50      08:40:24          00073302910TRLO0      XLON 
889                315.00      09:06:27          00073303727TRLO0      XLON 
792                314.50      09:06:32          00073303728TRLO0      XLON 
129                315.00      09:06:32          00073303732TRLO0      XLON 
181                315.00      09:06:32          00073303731TRLO0      XLON 
120                315.00      09:06:32          00073303730TRLO0      XLON 
506                315.00      09:06:32          00073303729TRLO0      XLON 
5000               313.00      09:26:48          00073304469TRLO0      XLON 
852                313.00      09:27:15          00073304483TRLO0      XLON 
868                313.00      09:30:10          00073304573TRLO0      XLON 
844                313.00      09:33:39          00073304668TRLO0      XLON 
262                313.00      09:33:39          00073304672TRLO0      XLON 
1290               313.00      09:33:39          00073304669TRLO0      XLON 
320                314.50      09:47:30          00073305097TRLO0      XLON 
576                314.50      09:47:30          00073305096TRLO0      XLON 
170                315.00      10:08:41          00073305654TRLO0      XLON 
116                315.00      10:08:41          00073305653TRLO0      XLON 
1200               315.00      10:08:41          00073305652TRLO0      XLON 
955                313.00      10:15:58          00073305827TRLO0      XLON 
10                318.00      12:08:36          00073308723TRLO0      XLON 
129                318.00      12:08:36          00073308722TRLO0      XLON 
57                318.00      12:08:36          00073308721TRLO0      XLON 
411                317.00      12:13:55          00073308862TRLO0      XLON 
501                317.00      12:13:55          00073308861TRLO0      XLON 
936                315.50      12:19:29          00073308973TRLO0      XLON 
792                313.50      12:48:11          00073309769TRLO0      XLON 
412                313.00      12:52:56          00073309961TRLO0      XLON 
431                313.00      13:01:33          00073310324TRLO0      XLON 
904                312.50      13:22:41          00073311403TRLO0      XLON 
106                311.50      13:32:28          00073311736TRLO0      XLON 
669                311.50      13:32:29          00073311738TRLO0      XLON 
100                311.50      13:32:29          00073311737TRLO0      XLON 
637                312.00      13:54:53          00073312400TRLO0      XLON 
14                312.00      13:54:53          00073312399TRLO0      XLON 
100                312.00      13:54:53          00073312398TRLO0      XLON 
260                312.00      13:54:53          00073312397TRLO0      XLON 
335                312.00      13:54:53          00073312396TRLO0      XLON 
880                312.50      14:28:38          00073313361TRLO0      XLON 
814                312.50      14:28:38          00073313360TRLO0      XLON 
21                312.50      14:30:48          00073313580TRLO0      XLON 
800                312.50      14:30:48          00073313579TRLO0      XLON 
763                312.50      14:49:21          00073314586TRLO0      XLON 
814                314.50      15:04:38          00073315906TRLO0      XLON 
853                314.00      15:11:46          00073316357TRLO0      XLON 
791                314.00      15:11:46          00073316356TRLO0      XLON 
1300               314.00      15:11:46          00073316358TRLO0      XLON 
752                314.50      15:11:46          00073316360TRLO0      XLON 
47                313.50      15:45:22          00073318562TRLO0      XLON 
800                313.50      15:45:22          00073318561TRLO0      XLON 
258                313.50      15:45:22          00073318563TRLO0      XLON 
363                313.00      15:51:18          00073318842TRLO0      XLON 
949                313.00      15:51:18          00073318841TRLO0      XLON 
422                313.50      15:51:18          00073318843TRLO0      XLON 
815                313.50      15:55:45          00073319164TRLO0      XLON 
980                313.50      15:57:45          00073319305TRLO0      XLON 
1298               315.00      16:00:04          00073319494TRLO0      XLON 
61                315.00      16:00:04          00073319493TRLO0      XLON 
19                315.00      16:00:04          00073319492TRLO0      XLON 
956                315.00      16:04:16          00073319721TRLO0      XLON 
235                315.00      16:13:07          00073320282TRLO0      XLON 
400                315.00      16:13:07          00073320281TRLO0      XLON 
230                315.00      16:13:07          00073320280TRLO0      XLON 
97                314.50      16:16:39          00073320546TRLO0      XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 28, 2025 02:30 ET (07:30 GMT)

DJ Transaction in Own Shares -2- 

298                314.50      16:16:39          00073320545TRLO0      XLON

-ENDS-

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                        +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                        cosec@molten.vc 
 
Deutsche Numis 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Simon Willis 
                        +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
Iqra Amin 
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker, 
Euronext Dublin Sponsor 
Don Harrington                 +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
Tom Nicholson 
William Hall 
 
Sodali & Co 
Public relations                +44 (0)7889 297 217 
Elly Williamson                molten@sodali.com 
Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in disruptive, high growth technology companies. We inject visionary companies with energy to help them transform and grow. This energy comes in many forms - capital, of course, but also knowledge, experience, and relationships. We believe it is our role to support the entrepreneurs who will invent the future, and that future is being built, today, in Europe.

As at 30 September 2024, Molten Ventures had a diverse portfolio with shareholdings in 100+ companies, 18 of which represent our Core Portfolio holdings and account for 61% of the Gross Portfolio Value. Our core companies include Revolut, Thought Machine, Coachhub, Form3, Aiven, Ledger and Aircall. We invest across four sectors: Enterprise Technology, Hardware and Deeptech, Consumer Technology, and Digital Health and Wellness, with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each. We look for high-growth companies operating in new markets, with aspirations for global expansion, strong IP, powerful technology, and strong management teams to deliver success. We also look for businesses with the potential to generate strong margins to ensure rapid, sustainable growth in substantial addressable markets.

Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, we have deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised over GBP600 million to 30 September 2024.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      GROW; GRW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  373050 
EQS News ID:  2075631 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2075631&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 28, 2025 02:30 ET (07:30 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
