DJ Amundi MSCI Smart Cities ESG Screened UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Smart Cities ESG Screened UCITS ETF Acc (IQCT LN) Amundi MSCI Smart Cities ESG Screened UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 28-Jan-2025 / 09:17 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Smart Cities ESG Screened UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 27-Jan-2025 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 62.5877 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1236194 CODE: IQCT LN ISIN: LU2037748345 =---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2037748345 Category Code: NAV TIDM: IQCT LN Sequence No.: 373257 EQS News ID: 2076145 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

January 28, 2025 03:18 ET (08:18 GMT)