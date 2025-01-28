Anzeige
28.01.2025
NextGen: Das MicroStrategy von Solana - Aufbruch mit gewagtem Kauf von 10.000 SOL!
28.01.2025 10:06 Uhr
Datar Cancer Genetics to Provide Groundbreaking Video-Enhanced Results of In-Vitro Chemotherapy Effectiveness Tests for Cancer Patients

Finanznachrichten News

NEW DELHI and LONDON and MUNICH, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Datar Cancer Genetics (DCG) has launched a revolutionary video-reporting service for in-vitro chemosensitivity testing, powered by AI-driven technology. This innovation provides oncologists with real-time visual evidence of chemotherapy drugs' effectiveness on a patient's tumor cells, derived from tissue biopsies or blood. This approach addresses a critical need in precision oncology by offering concrete evidence to guide chemotherapy drug selection, ensuring treatments are tailored to each patient.

Datar Cancer Genetics to Provide Groundbreaking Video-Enhanced Results (PRNewsfoto/Datar Cancer Genetics)

The test evaluates the effectiveness or resistance of chemotherapy drugs through direct observation of their action on tumor cells. It personalizes treatment, minimizing trial-and-error methods, reducing toxicity risks, and avoiding ineffective drugs. Currently available for patients with solid organ tumors, DCG's high-throughput testing delivers detailed reports on standard-of-care (SoC) and off-label drugs which are critical for treatment of drug-resistant cancers.

DCG's advanced platform uses human-supervised AI to analyze high-resolution, real-time videos of tumor cells exposed to chemotherapy drugs. These time-lapse videos provide clear, verifiable evidence to support treatment decisions. "For the first time, we can see how a patient's cancer cells respond to various chemotherapy treatments before administration," said Dr. Darshana Patil, Senior Director-Global Strategy and Medical Affairs.

Chemotherapy remains a cornerstone of cancer treatment, but treatment failure due to empirical drug selection is common. The absence of molecular biomarkers for many drugs increases risks of inefficacy and adverse effects. DCG's platform bridges this gap, improving decision-making and enhancing outcomes by reducing risks associated with ineffective therapies.

Key Features:

  • Real-time visualization of chemotherapy effects on tumor cells.
  • Comprehensive analysis of SoC and off-label drug options.
  • Automated AI-driven quantification of tumor cell elimination rates.
  • Accelerated treatment selection with minimized exposure to ineffective therapies.
  • Video evidence in a patient-friendly format, ensuring transparency in treatment choices. The video is available for demonstration at https://tinyurl.com/3kzw9684.

Validated through rigorous trials, the platform has been adopted by major oncology centers, demonstrating improved treatment success and patient satisfaction. "This evidence-based approach revolutionizes cancer care by enhancing transparency and optimizing treatment selection," said Dr. Vineet Datta, Senior Director-Global Strategy and Business Development.

www.datarpgx.com
www.chemoscale360.com

About Datar Cancer Genetics
DCG is a global oncology leader developing non-invasive technologies for cancer detection and treatment. With CAP and CLIA accredited facilities in the UK and India, DCG serves patients worldwide, advancing precision cancer care.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2607599/DATAR_Chemotherapy.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2602388/5138139/Datar_Cancer_Genetics_Logo.jpg

Datar Cancer Genetics Logo (PRNewsfoto/Datar Cancer Genetics)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/datar-cancer-genetics-to-provide-groundbreaking-video-enhanced-results-of-in-vitro-chemotherapy-effectiveness-tests-for-cancer-patients-302361686.html

