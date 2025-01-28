Anzeige
PR Newswire
28.01.2025 10:06 Uhr
6D Technologies Wins Landmark Deal to Revolutionize Payments for MMG Guyana with Aureus Platform

Finanznachrichten News

BANGALORE, India, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 6D Technologies is proud to announce its partnership with Mobile Money Guyana (MMG) to transform the payment ecosystem in Guyana using the cutting-edge Aureus platform. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in their mission to deliver innovative solutions that redefine customer engagement and financial services.

6D Technologies Logo

Aureus is designed to revolutionize how customers interact with mobile money by integrating loyalty and gamification at its core. Through this partnership, MMG will offer its users a dynamic and engaging experience that goes beyond transactions. With features such as cashback rewards, point-based incentives, and exclusive offers, every transaction becomes an opportunity for customers to reap tangible benefits.

"With Aureus, we will redefine the mobile money experience for our customers," said Mark Singh, CEO of MMG. "By combining loyalty and gamification, we will not just provide financial services-we will create meaningful interactions that reward trust, build engagement, and deliver exceptional value."

Aureus also introduces gamification elements like challenges, milestones, and leaderboards, making the payment journey more interactive and rewarding. These features are aimed at boosting user engagement, fostering customer loyalty, and driving increased adoption of mobile money services across Guyana.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with MMG to revolutionize mobile payments in Guyana," said Abhilash Sadanandan, CEO and Co-Founder of 6D Technologies. "At 6D Technologies, our mission is to empower businesses with solutions that combine cutting-edge technology and customer-centric innovation. Aureus is a testament to this vision, and we are excited to see how it will transform customer experiences and foster financial inclusion in Guyana."

The deal underscores 6D Technologies' commitment to empowering telecom operators and financial service providers with transformative digital solutions. By leveraging Aureus, MMG is set to achieve operational excellence, enhance customer satisfaction, and strengthen its leadership in the mobile financial services space.

About MMG Guyana

Mobile Money Guyana (MMG) is Guyana's leading mobile financial service provider, offering secure, convenient, and innovative solutions for individuals and businesses. Committed to fostering financial inclusion, MMG delivers accessible services that empower communities and drive economic growth.

About 6D Technologies

6D Technologies is a leading provider of innovative digital transformation solutions for telecom operators and financial service providers worldwide. With cutting-edge solutions, 6D Technologies empowers businesses to deliver seamless experiences, drive engagement, and achieve operational excellence in an ever-evolving digital ecosystem. For more information, visit https://www.6dtechnologies.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2267508/6D_Technologies_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/6d-technologies-wins-landmark-deal-to-revolutionize-payments-for-mmg-guyana-with-aureus-platform-302360844.html

