GREENWICH, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE: WRB) today reported its fourth quarter and full year 2024 results.

Summary Financial Data (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) Fourth Quarter Twelve Months 2024 2023 2024 2023 Gross premiums written $ 3,497,284 $ 3,232,710 $ 14,211,090 $ 12,972,006 Net premiums written 2,936,750 2,719,668 11,972,096 10,954,467 Net income to common stockholders 576,101 397,340 1,756,115 1,381,359 Net income per diluted share (1) 1.44 0.98 4.36 3.37 Operating income (2) 452,591 391,753 1,667,612 1,344,567 Operating income per diluted share (1) 1.13 0.96 4.14 3.28 Return on equity (3) 30.9 % 23.6 % 23.6 % 20.5 % Operating return on equity (2) (3) 24.3 % 23.2 % 22.4 % 19.9 %

(1) The 2023 per share amounts were restated for comparative purposes to reflect the 3-for-2 common stock split effected on July 10, 2024. (2) Operating income is a non-GAAP financial measure defined by the Company as net income excluding after-tax net investment gains (losses) and related expenses. (3) Return on equity and operating return on equity represent net income and operating income, respectively, expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of beginning of year common stockholders' equity.

Fourth quarter highlights included:

Return on equity and operating return on equity of 30.9% and 24.3%, respectively.

Net income increased 45.0% to $576 million and operating income increased 15.5% to a record $453 million.

The current accident year combined ratio before catastrophe losses of 2.6 loss ratio points was 87.7%, and the reported combined ratio was 90.2%.

Average rate increases excluding workers' compensation were approximately 7.7%.

Operating cash flow increased 16.0% to $810.0 million.

Total capital returned to shareholders was $287.8 million, consisting of $190.0 million of special dividends, $67.4 million of share repurchases and $30.4 million of regular dividends.

Full year highlights included:

Return on equity and operating return on equity of 23.6% and 22.4%, respectively.

Book value per share grew 23.5%, before dividends and share repurchases.

Record annual pre-tax underwriting income of $1.1 billion and net income of $1.8 billion.

Gross and net premiums written grew 9.6% and 9.3% to records of $14.2 billion and $12.0 billion, respectively.

Average rate increases excluding workers' compensation were approximately 7.9%.

Net investment income grew 26.6% to a record of $1.3 billion.

Operating cash flow increased 25.6% to a record of $3.7 billion.

Total capital returned to shareholders was $835.6 million, consisting of $412.3 million of special dividends, $303.7 million of share repurchases and $119.6 million of regular dividends.

The Company commented:

The Company once again set new financial records in 2024. Full year results were highlighted by record net income, with outstanding underwriting performance and net investment income, culminating in a 23.6% return on beginning of year equity. Growth in book value per share was 23.5%, before $836 million of capital returned to shareholders through special and ordinary dividends and share repurchases.

In the fourth quarter, we delivered an outstanding 30.9% annualized return on beginning of year equity. Our thoughtful growth strategy remains focused on achieving superior long-term risk-adjusted returns. Our decentralized structure remains a key competitive advantage, enabling us to effectively manage risks and capitalize on opportunities in a market where business lines increasingly operate independently. Our calendar year combined ratio of 90.2% once again demonstrated our focus on managing volatility.

We positioned our investment portfolio well for changes in the environment, which resulted in robust growth in net investment income from our fixed-maturity portfolio and a strong contribution to total return from net unrealized gains on our equity portfolio. Current reinvestment rates continue to exceed our annual book yield, and our invested assets have increased from record operating cash flow, positioning us for further investment income growth in 2025.

The Company excelled by most business measures in 2024, and we anticipate ongoing success for our shareholders in 2025. The current property and casualty (re)insurance and investment environments remain favorable to our business model. We are confident in our ability to deliver superior long-term risk-adjusted returns and enhanced shareholder value in 2025 and beyond.

Forward Looking Information

This is a "Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any forward-looking statements contained herein, including statements related to our outlook for the industry and for our performance for the year 2025 and beyond, are based upon the Company's historical performance and on current plans, estimates and expectations. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the future plans, estimates or expectations contemplated by us will be achieved. They are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: the cyclical nature of the property casualty industry; the impact of significant competition, including new entrants to the industry; the long-tail and potentially volatile nature of the insurance and reinsurance business; product demand and pricing; claims development and the process of estimating reserves; investment risks, including those of our portfolio of fixed maturity securities and investments in equity securities, including investments in financial institutions, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed securities, loans receivable, investment funds, including real estate, merger arbitrage, energy related and private equity investments; the effects of emerging claim and coverage issues; the uncertain nature of damage theories and loss amounts, including claims for cyber security-related risks; natural and man-made catastrophic losses, including as a result of terrorist activities; the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, or other epidemics and pandemics; the impact of climate change, which may alter the frequency and increase the severity of catastrophe events; general economic and market activities, including inflation, interest rates, and volatility in the credit and capital markets; the impact of the conditions in the financial markets and the global economy, and the potential effect of legislative, regulatory, accounting or other initiatives taken in response to such conditions, on our results and financial condition; foreign currency and political risks relating to our international operations; our ability to attract and retain key personnel and qualified employees; continued availability of capital and financing; the success of our new ventures or acquisitions and the availability of other opportunities; the availability of reinsurance; our retention under the Terrorism Risk Insurance Program Reauthorization Act of 2019; the ability or willingness of our reinsurers to pay reinsurance recoverables owed to us; other legislative and regulatory developments, including those related to business practices in the insurance industry; credit risk related to our policyholders, independent agents and brokers; changes in the ratings assigned to us or our insurance company subsidiaries by rating agencies; the availability of dividends from our insurance company subsidiaries; cyber security breaches of our information technology systems and the information technology systems of our vendors and other third parties, or related processes and systems; the effectiveness of our controls to ensure compliance with guidelines, policies and legal and regulatory standards; and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results for the year 2025 and beyond to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement we make. Any projections of growth in our revenues would not necessarily result in commensurate levels of earnings. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Consolidated Financial Summary (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) Fourth Quarter Twelve Months 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues: Net premiums written $ 2,936,750 $ 2,719,668 $ 11,972,096 $ 10,954,467 Change in net unearned premiums 74,151 (5,054 ) (423,611 ) (553,780 ) Net premiums earned 3,010,901 2,714,614 11,548,485 10,400,687 Net investment income 317,438 313,341 1,333,161 1,052,835 Net investment gains: Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments 151,903 (2,862 ) 79,738 47,540 Change in allowance for credit losses on investments 6,623 10,666 37,970 (498 ) Net investment gains 158,526 7,804 117,708 47,042 Revenues from non-insurance businesses 152,706 160,283 528,012 535,508 Insurance service fees 27,352 25,194 108,935 106,485 Other income 645 146 2,451 381 Total Revenues 3,667,568 3,221,382 13,638,752 12,142,938 Expenses: Loss and loss expenses 1,861,261 1,627,540 7,131,595 6,372,142 Other operating costs and expenses 897,416 906,011 3,602,306 3,363,936 Expenses from non-insurance businesses 148,839 154,754 513,451 524,998 Interest expense 31,751 31,879 126,907 127,459 Total expenses 2,939,267 2,720,184 11,374,259 10,388,535 Income before income tax 728,301 501,198 2,264,493 1,754,403 Income tax expense (152,958 ) (102,234 ) (509,916 ) (370,557 ) Net Income before noncontrolling interests 575,343 398,964 1,754,577 1,383,846 Noncontrolling interest 758 (1,624 ) 1,538 (2,487 ) Net income to common stockholders $ 576,101 $ 397,340 $ 1,756,115 $ 1,381,359 Net income per share (1): Basic $ 1.45 $ 0.98 $ 4.39 $ 3.40 Diluted $ 1.44 $ 0.98 $ 4.36 $ 3.37 Average shares outstanding (1) (2): Basic 398,042 403,580 399,734 406,500 Diluted 400,888 406,523 403,224 409,948

(1) The 2023 per share amounts were restated for comparative purposes to reflect the 3-for-2 common stock split effected on July 10, 2024. (2) Basic shares outstanding consist of the weighted average number of common shares outstanding during the period (including shares held in a grantor trust). Diluted shares outstanding consist of the weighted average number of basic and common equivalent shares outstanding during the period.

Business Segment Operating Results (Amounts in thousands, except ratios) (1) (2) Fourth Quarter Twelve Months 2024 2023 2024 2023 Insurance: Gross premiums written $ 3,161,104 $ 2,874,901 $ 12,662,132 $ 11,461,094 Net premiums written 2,620,112 2,384,629 10,549,550 9,560,533 Net premiums earned 2,638,481 2,357,349 10,086,308 9,007,376 Pre-tax income 504,460 480,031 1,942,083 1,629,918 Loss ratio 62.2 % 61.0 % 62.8 % 62.3 % Expense ratio 28.3 % 28.4 % 28.4 % 28.3 % GAAP Combined ratio 90.5 % 89.4 % 91.2 % 90.6 % Reinsurance & Monoline Excess: Gross premiums written $ 336,180 $ 357,809 $ 1,548,958 $ 1,510,912 Net premiums written 316,638 335,039 1,422,546 1,393,934 Net premiums earned 372,420 357,265 1,462,177 1,393,311 Pre-tax income 109,296 132,140 466,595 449,285 Loss ratio 58.9 % 53.0 % 54.7 % 54.3 % Expense ratio 29.5 % 28.5 % 29.4 % 29.4 % GAAP Combined ratio 88.4 % 81.5 % 84.1 % 83.7 % Corporate and Eliminations: Net investment gains $ 158,526 $ 7,804 $ 117,708 $ 47,042 Interest expense (31,751 ) (31,879 ) (126,907 ) (127,459 ) Other expenses (12,230 ) (86,898 ) (134,986 ) (244,383 ) Pre-tax income (loss) 114,545 (110,973 ) (144,185 ) (324,800 ) Consolidated: Gross premiums written $ 3,497,284 $ 3,232,710 $ 14,211,090 $ 12,972,006 Net premiums written 2,936,750 2,719,668 11,972,096 10,954,467 Net premiums earned 3,010,901 2,714,614 11,548,485 10,400,687 Pre-tax income 728,301 501,198 2,264,493 1,754,403 Loss ratio 61.8 % 60.0 % 61.8 % 61.3 % Expense ratio 28.4 % 28.4 % 28.5 % 28.4 % GAAP Combined ratio 90.2 % 88.4 % 90.3 % 89.7 %

(1) Loss ratio is losses and loss expenses incurred expressed as a percentage of premiums earned. Expense ratio is underwriting expenses expressed as a percentage of premiums earned. GAAP combined ratio is the sum of the loss ratio and the expense ratio. (2) Commencing with the first quarter of 2024, the Company reclassified a program management business from the Insurance segment to the Reinsurance & Monoline Excess segment. The reclassified business is a program management business offering support on a nationwide basis for commercial casualty and property program administrators. Reclassifications have been made to the Company's 2023 financial information to conform with this presentation.

Supplemental Information (Amounts in thousands) Fourth Quarter Twelve Months 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net premiums written: Other liability $ 1,063,789 $ 970,672 $ 4,277,085 $ 3,837,844 Short-tail lines (1) 581,260 505,975 2,349,615 2,025,320 Auto 384,279 348,253 1,554,299 1,378,425 Workers' compensation 304,431 290,203 1,243,674 1,228,058 Professional liability 286,353 269,526 1,124,877 1,090,886 Total Insurance 2,620,112 2,384,629 10,549,550 9,560,533 Casualty (2) 170,720 201,679 738,242 791,385 Property (2) 105,735 98,074 412,660 354,424 Monoline excess 40,183 35,286 271,643 248,125 Total Reinsurance & Monoline Excess 316,638 335,039 1,422,546 1,393,934 Total $ 2,936,750 $ 2,719,668 $ 11,972,096 $ 10,954,467 Current accident year losses from catastrophes: Insurance $ 35,645 $ 20,440 $ 226,576 $ 159,848 Reinsurance & Monoline Excess 43,973 11,577 71,046 35,114 Total $ 79,618 $ 32,017 $ 297,622 $ 194,962 Net Investment income: Core portfolio (3) $ 312,785 $ 285,841 $ 1,275,079 $ 966,723 Investment funds (12,358 ) 11,300 (11,491 ) 16,743 Arbitrage trading account 17,011 16,200 69,573 69,369 Total $ 317,438 $ 313,341 $ 1,333,161 $ 1,052,835 Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments: Net realized losses on investments $ (11,339 ) $ (27,705 ) $ (41,061 ) $ (22,908 ) Change in unrealized gains on equity securities 163,242 24,843 120,799 70,448 Total $ 151,903 $ (2,862 ) $ 79,738 $ 47,540 Other operating costs and expenses: Policy acquisition and insurance operating expenses $ 855,997 $ 771,170 $ 3,294,902 $ 2,954,686 Insurance service expenses 24,331 21,379 90,640 91,714 Net foreign currency (gains) losses (53,699 ) 33,577 (52,376 ) 31,799 Other costs and expenses 70,787 79,885 269,140 285,737 Total $ 897,416 $ 906,011 $ 3,602,306 $ 3,363,936 Cash flow from operations $ 810,033 $ 698,076 $ 3,678,368 $ 2,929,238 Reconciliation of net income to operating income: Net income $ 576,101 $ 397,340 $ 1,756,115 $ 1,381,359 Pre-tax investment gains, net of related expenses (158,526 ) (7,804 ) (117,708 ) (47,042 ) Income tax expense 35,016 2,217 29,205 10,250 Operating income after-tax (4) $ 452,591 $ 391,753 $ 1,667,612 $ 1,344,567

(1) Short-tail lines include commercial multi-peril (non-liability), inland marine, accident and health, fidelity and surety, boiler and machinery, high net worth homeowners and other lines. (2) Includes reinsurance casualty and property and certain program management business. (3) Core portfolio includes fixed maturity securities, equity securities, cash and cash equivalents, real estate and loans receivable. (4) Operating income is a non-GAAP financial measure defined by the Company as net income excluding after-tax net investment gains (losses). Net investment gains (losses) are computed net of related expenses, including performance-based compensatory costs associated with realized investment gains. Management believes this measurement provides a useful indicator of trends in the Company's underlying operations.

Selected Balance Sheet Information (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) December 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 Net invested assets (1) $ 29,780,638 $ 26,973,703 Total assets 40,567,268 37,202,015 Reserves for losses and loss expenses 20,368,030 18,739,652 Senior notes and other debt 1,831,158 1,827,951 Subordinated debentures 1,009,808 1,009,090 Common stockholders' equity (2) 8,395,111 7,455,431 Common stock outstanding (3) (4) 380,066 384,817 Book value per share (4) (5) 22.09 19.37 Tangible book value per share (4) (5) 21.46 18.72

(1) Net invested assets include investments, cash and cash equivalents, trading accounts receivable from brokers and clearing organizations, trading account securities sold but not yet purchased and unsettled purchases, net of related liabilities. (2) As of December 31, 2024, reflected in common stockholders' equity are after-tax unrealized investment losses of $517 million and unrealized currency translation losses of $417 million. As of December 31, 2023, reflected in common stockholders' equity are after-tax unrealized investment losses of $586 million and unrealized currency translation losses of $340 million. (3) During the year ended December 31, 2024, the Company repurchased 5,702,996 shares of its common stock for $303.7 million. During the three months ended December 31, 2024, the Company repurchased 1,165,867 shares of its common stock for $67.4 million. The number of shares of common stock outstanding excludes shares held in a grantor trust. (4) The 2023 per share amounts were restated for comparative purposes to reflect the 3-for-2 common stock split effected on July 10, 2024. (5) Book value per share is total common stockholders' equity divided by the number of common shares outstanding. Tangible book value per share is total common stockholders' equity excluding the after-tax value of goodwill and other intangible assets divided by the number of common shares outstanding.

Investment Portfolio December 31, 2024 (Amounts in thousands, except percentages) Carrying Value Percent of Total Fixed maturity securities: United States government and government agencies $ 2,235,341 7.5 % State and municipal: Special revenue 1,517,708 5.1 % State general obligation 307,514 1.0 % Local general obligation 272,376 0.9 % Corporate backed 153,574 0.5 % Pre-refunded 85,592 0.3 % Total state and municipal 2,336,764 7.8 % Mortgage-backed securities: Agency 3,045,639 10.2 % Commercial 532,282 1.8 % Residential - Prime 187,806 0.6 % Residential - Alt A 2,055 0.0 % Total mortgage-backed securities 3,767,782 12.6 % Asset-backed securities 3,885,012 13.0 % Corporate: Industrial 3,667,199 12.3 % Financial 3,320,513 11.2 % Utilities 778,694 2.6 % Other 651,235 2.2 % Total corporate 8,417,641 28.3 % Foreign government 1,755,325 5.9 % Total fixed maturity securities (1) 22,397,865 75.1 % Equity securities available for sale: Common stocks 760,167 2.6 % Preferred stocks 443,621 1.5 % Total equity securities available for sale 1,203,788 4.1 % Cash and cash equivalents (2) 1,891,232 6.4 % Investment funds 1,468,246 4.9 % Real estate 1,291,455 4.3 % Arbitrage trading account 1,122,599 3.8 % Loans receivable 405,453 1.4 % Net invested assets $ 29,780,638 100.0 %

(1) Total fixed maturity securities had an average rating of AA- and an average duration of 2.6 years, including cash and cash equivalents. (2) Cash and cash equivalents includes trading accounts receivable from brokers and clearing organizations, trading account securities sold but not yet purchased and unsettled purchases.

