MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) today announced it has completed the sale of its Canadian Yogurt business to Sodiaal.

The divesture includes the Canadian operations of several yogurt brands including Yoplait and Liberté, as well as a manufacturing facility in Saint-Hyacinthe, Québec.

The company continues to expect the sale of its U.S. Yogurt business to Lactalis will close in calendar 2025, subject to receipt of requisite regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

General Mills updated its full-year fiscal 2025 outlook¹ for adjusted diluted earnings per share ("EPS") growth to reflect the impact of the recent closures of the North American Whitebridge Pet Brands acquisition and the Canada Yogurt divestiture. The company now expects adjusted diluted EPS to range between down 4 percent and down 2 percent in constant currency, compared to the previous range of down 3 percent to down 1 percent in constant currency, reflecting the impact of increased interest expense related to debt issued to fund the North American Whitebridge Pet Brands acquisition.

The closures of these two transactions do not affect the company's outlook for fiscal 2025 organic net sales growth and did not have a material impact on the company's outlook for fiscal 2025 constant-currency adjusted operating profit growth and free cash flow conversion.

¹ Financial targets are provided on a non-GAAP basis because certain information necessary to calculate comparable GAAP measures is not available. Please see below for the discussion of the unavailable information.

Reminder on Non-GAAP Guidance

Our fiscal 2025 outlook for organic net sales growth, adjusted operating profit growth, adjusted diluted EPS growth, and free cash flow conversion are non-GAAP financial measures that exclude, or have otherwise been adjusted for, items impacting comparability, including the effect of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, acquisitions, divestitures, and a 53rd week, when applicable. We are not able to reconcile these forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measure without unreasonable efforts because we are unable to predict with a reasonable degree of certainty the actual impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates and the timing of acquisitions and divestitures throughout fiscal 2025. The unavailable information could have a significant impact on our fiscal 2025 GAAP financial results.

For fiscal 2025, we currently expect: foreign currency exchange rates (based on a blend of forward and forecasted rates and hedge positions) and acquisitions and divestitures will have no material impact to net sales growth and restructuring charges to be immaterial.

