HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE: CTRA) ("Coterra" or the "Company") completed its previously announced acquisitions consisting of certain assets of Franklin Mountain Energy and Avant Natural Resources and its affiliates for aggregate consideration of approximately $3.9 billion, subject to certain post-closing purchase price adjustments.

Tom Jorden, Chairman, CEO, and President of Coterra, noted, " Through the hard work of Franklin Mountain Energy, Avant Natural Resources, and the Coterra team, we are pleased to have closed the two previously announced acquisitions on schedule. We expect to immediately hit the ground running and, in coordination with our year-end 2024 earnings release in February, we are excited to share our 2025 formal guidance as well as an updated three-year outlook."

These assets strengthen the Company's portfolio in Lea County, New Mexico adding approximately 49,000 highly contiguous net acres and 400 to 550 net locations, primarily targeting Bone Spring formations, with additional upside potential.

Our previously published slide deck related to the acquisitions is available under the "Events & Presentations" page under the "Investors" section of the Company's website at www.coterra.com.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra is a premier exploration and production company based in Houston, Texas with focused operations in the Permian Basin, Marcellus Shale and Anadarko Basin. We strive to be a leading energy producer, delivering sustainable returns through the efficient and responsible development of our diversified asset base. Learn more about us at www.coterra.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact and reflect Coterra's current views about future events. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the integration of the acquisitions, the performance of the assets to be acquired, returns to shareholders, growth rates, enhanced shareholder value, reserves estimates (both of Coterra and for the reserves to be acquired), future financial and operating performance and goals and commitment to sustainability and ESG leadership, strategic pursuits and goals, and other statements that are not historical facts contained in this press release. The words "expect," "project," "estimate," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "budget," "plan," "predict," "potential," "possible," "may," "should," "could," "would," "will," "strategy," "outlook," "guide" and similar expressions are also intended to identify forward-looking statements. We can provide no assurance that the forward-looking statements contained in this press release will occur as projected and actual results may differ materially from those projected. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and assumptions that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: our ability to integrate the assets to be acquired into our operations and to implement our capital plan with respect to such assets; the volatility in commodity prices for crude oil and natural gas; cost increases; the effect of future regulatory or legislative actions; actions by, or disputes among or between, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and other producer countries; market factors; market prices (including geographic basis differentials) of oil and natural gas; impacts of inflation; labor shortages and economic disruption (including as a result of geopolitical disruptions such as the war in Ukraine or the conflict in the Middle East or further escalation thereof); determination of reserves estimates, adjustments or revisions, including factors impacting such determination such as commodity prices, well performance, operating expenses and completion of Coterra's annual PUD reserves process (including for the assets to be acquired), as well as the impact on our financial statements resulting therefrom; the presence or recoverability of estimated reserves; the ability to replace reserves; environmental risks; drilling and operating risks; exploration and development risks; competition; the ability of management to execute its plans to meet its goals; and other risks inherent in Coterra's businesses. In addition, the declaration and payment of any future dividends, whether regular base quarterly dividends, variable dividends or special dividends, will depend on Coterra's financial results, cash requirements, future prospects and other factors deemed relevant by Coterra's Board. While the list of factors presented here is considered representative, no such list should be considered to be a complete statement of all potential risks and uncertainties. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from those indicated. For additional information about other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, please refer to Coterra's annual reports on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, current reports on Form 8-K and other filings with the SEC, which are available on Coterra's website at www.coterra.com.

Forward-looking statements are based on the estimates and opinions of management at the time the statements are made. Except to the extent required by applicable law, Coterra does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements that speak only as of the date hereof.

Contacts

Investor Contact

Daniel Guffey - Vice President of Finance, Investor Relations, and Treasurer

281.589.4875

Hannah Stuckey - Investor Relations Manager

281.589.4983