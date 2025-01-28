Anzeige
Dienstag, 28.01.2025
NextGen: Das MicroStrategy von Solana - Aufbruch mit gewagtem Kauf von 10.000 SOL!
PR Newswire
28.01.2025 11:18 Uhr
Aberforth Geared Value & Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Finanznachrichten News

Aberforth Geared Value & Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 28

Aberforth Geared Value & Income Trust plc ("AGVIT")

The Net Asset Values ("NAVs") for the above company as at the close of business on 27 January 2025 were:-

Ordinary Share (excluding current year revenue) = 87.49p

Ordinary Share (including current year revenue) = 91.14p

Zero Dividend Preference Share (accrued entitlement per the Articles) = 103.99p

Contact:

Michael Campbell

For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

Telephone: 0131 220 0733

28 January 2025


© 2025 PR Newswire
