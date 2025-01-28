Anzeige
28.01.2025
Miton UK Microcap Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Miton UK Microcap Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 28

Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc

28th January 2025

Miton UK Microcap Trust plc

It is announced that at the close of business on 27th January 2025, the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of Miton UK Microcap Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to

27th January 2025 51.34p per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 51.12 per ordinary share

Legal Entity Identifier 21380048Q8UABVMAG916

28th January 2025


