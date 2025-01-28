Anzeige
28.01.2025 13:06 Uhr
AeroFlexx and Chemipack Launch Partnership to Drive Packaging Innovation and Sustainability in Europe

WEST CHESTER, Ohio, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AeroFlexx, a leader in sustainable packaging, has launched a partnership with blending and filling company, Chemipack Sp. z o.o., headquartered in Lowicz, Poland. AeroFlexx has deployed its proprietary filling machine directly at Chemipack's production site, facilitating brands' adoption of innovative packaging technology across Europe. This strategic partnership positions AeroFlexx and Chemipack to address the growing demand for sustainable liquid packaging formats in the broader European region.

AeroFlexx

Chemipack, a family-owned company that supplies liquid concentrates, has a history of highly efficient filling operations and blending onsite with the capacity to manufacture and fill over 100 million liters of liquids annually. Chemipack's expertise and quality production, having recently received BRC certification, are essential as AeroFlexx continues to innovate and scale its manufacturing footprint to support a robust and growing pipeline.

"AeroFlexx's technology is set to meet the industry demand for innovative packaging throughout Europe," said Chemipack Sp. z o.o. Chairman and CEO, Robert Serafinski. "This partnership with AeroFlexx will drive the growing momentum for more eco-friendly packaging in Europe and accelerate the transition to more sustainable practices in the packaging space globally."

"AeroFlexx's commitment to advancing liquid packaging technologies, paired with Chemipack's production capabilities, ensure a strong foundation for continued growth globally," said Andrew Meyer, AeroFlexx CEO. "This partnership with Chemipack underscores the transformative potential of this packaging technology with the right partner in a strategic region that will benefit from real sustainable packaging solutions."

AeroFlexx's packaging is gaining significant traction in the European market, demonstrating a scalable solution that can meet the rising demand for sustainability in the packaging space. This collaboration generates growth opportunities as AeroFlexx continues scaling to support ongoing global expansion initiatives.

About AeroFlexx:

AeroFlexx is a full-service liquid packaging company providing sustainable solutions to the marketplace. By combining the best attributes of flexible and rigid packaging into a single product offering, the technology is transforming the industry as it delivers a preferred consumer experience and creates significant brand value, all while introducing unprecedented sustainability benefits.

Headquartered in West Chester, Ohio, and part of the Innventure family of companies, AeroFlexx provides packaging and manufacturing solutions in Europe, Southeast Asia, and the Americas. To learn more, visit www.aeroflexx.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2331133/AFX_Logo_AeroFlexx_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aeroflexx-and-chemipack-launch-partnership-to-drive-packaging-innovation-and-sustainability-in-europe-302361618.html

