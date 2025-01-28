Anzeige
WKN: 850471 | ISIN: US0970231058 | Ticker-Symbol: BCO
Tradegate
28.01.25
14:31 Uhr
167,50 Euro
+0,46
+0,28 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
BOEING COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BOEING COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
167,84168,1214:35
167,78168,1214:35
PR Newswire
28.01.2025 13:06 Uhr
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Boeing Company - Final Results

Finanznachrichten News

Boeing Company - Final Results

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 28


Boeing Reports Fourth Quarter Results

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 28, 2025 --

Fourth Quarter 2024

  • Finalized the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) agreement and resumed production across the 737, 767 and 777/777X programs
  • Financials reflect previously announced impacts of the IAM work stoppage and agreement, charges for certain defense programs, and costs associated with workforce reductions announced last year
  • Revenue of $15.2 billion, GAAP loss per share of ($5.46) and core (non-GAAP)* loss per share of ($5.90)
  • Operating cash flow of ($3.5) billion; cash and marketable securities of $26.3 billion

Full Year 2024

  • Delivered 348 commercial airplanes and recorded 279 net orders
  • Total company backlog grew to $521 billion, including over 5,500 commercial airplanes

Table 1. Summary Financial Results

Fourth Quarter

Full Year

(Dollars in Millions, except per share data)

2024

2023

Change

2024

2023

Change

Revenues

$15,242

$22,018

(31) %

$66,517

$77,794

(14) %

GAAP

(Loss)/earnings from operations

($3,770)

$283

NM

($10,707)

($773)

NM

Operating margins

(24.7)

%

1.3

%

NM

(16.1)

%

(1.0)

%

NM

Net loss

($3,861)

($30)

NM

($11,829)

($2,242)

NM

Basic loss per share

($5.46)

($0.04)

NM

($18.36)

($3.67)

NM

Operating cash flow

($3,450)

$3,381

NM

($12,080)

$5,960

NM

Non-GAAP*

Core operating (loss)/earnings

($4,042)

$90

NM

($11,811)

($1,829)

NM

Core operating margins

(26.5)

%

0.4

%

NM

(17.8)

%

(2.4)

%

NM

Core loss per share

($5.90)

($0.47)

NM

($20.38)

($5.81)

NM

*Non-GAAP measure; complete definitions of Boeing's non-GAAP measures are on page 5, "Non-GAAP Measures Disclosures."

The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] recorded fourth quarter revenue of $15.2 billion, GAAP loss per share of ($5.46) and core loss per share (non-GAAP)* of ($5.90) (Table 1) primarily reflecting previously announced impacts of the IAM work stoppage and agreement, charges for certain defense programs, and costs associated with workforce reductions announced last year. Boeing reported operating cash flow of ($3.5) billion and free cash flow of ($4.1) billion (non-GAAP)*.

"We made progress on key areas to stabilize our operations during the quarter and continued to strengthen important aspects of our safety and quality plan," said Kelly Ortberg, Boeing president and chief executive officer. "My team and I are focused on making the fundamental changes needed to fully recover our company's performance and restore trust with our customers, employees, suppliers, investors, regulators and all others who are counting on us."

Table 2. Cash Flow

Fourth Quarter

Full Year

(Millions)

2024

2023

2024

2023

Operating cash flow

($3,450)

$3,381

($12,080)

$5,960

Less additions to property, plant & equipment

($648)

($431)

($2,230)

($1,527)

Free cash flow*

($4,098)

$2,950

($14,310)

$4,433

*Non-GAAP measure; complete definitions of Boeing's non-GAAP measures are on page 5, "Non-GAAP Measures Disclosures."

Operating cash flow was ($3.5) billion in the quarter reflecting lower commercial deliveries, as well as unfavorable working capital timing, primarily driven by the IAM work stoppage (Table 2).

Table 3. Cash, Marketable Securities and Debt Balances

Quarter End

(Billions)

4Q 2024

3Q 2024

Cash

$13.8

$10.0

Marketable securities1

$12.5

$0.5

Total

$26.3

$10.5

Consolidated debt

$53.9

$57.7

1 Marketable securities consist primarily of time deposits due within one year classified as "short-term investments."

Cash and investments in marketable securities totaled $26.3 billion, compared to $10.5 billion at the beginning of the quarter, primarily driven by a $24 billion capital raise partially offset by free cash flow usage and debt repayment in the quarter (Table 3). Debt was $53.9 billion, down from $57.7 billion at the beginning of the quarter, driven by the early repayment of a $3.5 billion bond originally maturing in 2025. The company maintains access to credit facilities of $10.0 billion, which remain undrawn.

Total company backlog at quarter end was $521 billion.

Segment Results

Commercial Airplanes

Table 4. Commercial Airplanes

Fourth Quarter

Full Year

(Dollars in Millions)

2024

2023

Change

2024

2023

Change

Deliveries

57

157

(64) %

348

528

(34) %

Revenues

$4,762

$10,481

(55) %

$22,861

$33,901

(33) %

(Loss)/earnings from operations

($2,090)

$41

NM

($7,969)

($1,635)

NM

Operating margins

(43.9)

%

0.4

%

NM

(34.9)

%

(4.8)

%

NM

Commercial Airplanes fourth quarter revenue of $4.8 billion and operating margin of (43.9) percent reflect the previously announced impacts associated with the IAM work stoppage and agreement including lower deliveries and pre-tax charges of $1.1 billion on the 777X and 767 programs (Table 4).

The 737 program resumed production in the quarter and plans to gradually increase production rate. The 787 program exited the year at a production rate of five per month and recently announced plans to expand South Carolina operations. In January, the 777X program resumed FAA certification flight testing, and the company still anticipates first delivery of the 777-9 in 2026.

Commercial Airplanes booked 204 net orders in the quarter, including 100 737-10 airplanes for Pegasus Airlines and 30 787-9 airplanes for flydubai. Commercial Airplanes delivered 57 airplanes during the quarter and backlog included over 5,500 airplanes valued at $435 billion.

Defense, Space & Security

Table 5. Defense, Space & Security

Fourth Quarter

Full Year

(Dollars in Millions)

2024

2023

Change

2024

2023

Change

Revenues

$5,411

$6,746

(20) %

$23,918

$24,933

(4) %

Loss from operations

($2,267)

($101)

NM

($5,413)

($1,764)

NM

Operating margins

(41.9)

%

(1.5)

%

NM

(22.6)

%

(7.1)

%

NM

Defense, Space & Security fourth quarter revenue of $5.4 billion and operating margin of (41.9) percent reflect the previously announced pre-tax charges of $1.7 billion on the KC-46A, T-7A, Commercial Crew, VC-25B and MQ-25 programs.

In January, the U.S. Air Force announced an updated acquisition approach for the T-7A Red Hawk that allows the company to provide a production-ready configuration to the customer prior to low-rate initial production, which better supports the operational needs of the customer and reduces future production risk.

During the quarter, Defense, Space & Security captured an award from the U.S. Air Force for 15 KC-46A Tankers, secured an order for seven P-8A Poseidon aircraft from the U.S. Navy, and delivered the final T-7A Red Hawk engineering and manufacturing development aircraft to the U.S. Air Force. Backlog at Defense, Space & Security was $64 billion, of which 29 percent represents orders from customers outside the U.S.

Global Services

Table 6. Global Services

Fourth Quarter

Full Year

(Dollars in Millions)

2024

2023

Change

2024

2023

Change

Revenues

$5,119

$4,849

6 %

$19,954

$19,127

4 %

Earnings from operations

$998

$842

19 %

$3,618

$3,329

9 %

Operating margins

19.5

%

17.4

%

2.1 pts

18.1

%

17.4

%

0.7 pts

Global Services fourth quarter revenue of $5.1 billion and operating margin of 19.5 percent reflect higher commercial volume and mix.

During the quarter, Global Services secured awards for C-17 sustainment and a contract for F-15 Japan Super Interceptor upgrade services from the U.S. Air Force.

Additional Financial Information

Table 7. Additional Financial Information

Fourth Quarter

Full Year

(Dollars in Millions)

2024

2023

2024

2023

Revenues

Unallocated items, eliminations and other

($50)

($58)

($216)

($167)

Loss from operations

Unallocated items, eliminations and other

($683)

($692)

($2,047)

($1,759)

FAS/CAS service cost adjustment

$272

$193

$1,104

$1,056

Other income, net

$432

$308

$1,222

$1,227

Interest and debt expense

($755)

($600)

($2,725)

($2,459)

Effective tax rate

5.7

%

(233.3)

%

3.1

%

(11.8)

%

Unallocated items, eliminations and other primarily reflects timing of allocations.

Non-GAAP Measures Disclosures

We supplement the reporting of our financial information determined under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States of America (GAAP) with certain non-GAAP financial information. The non-GAAP financial information presented excludes certain significant items that may not be indicative of, or are unrelated to, results from our ongoing business operations. We believe that these non-GAAP measures provide investors with additional insight into the company's ongoing business performance. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measures, and other companies may define such measures differently. We encourage investors to review our financial statements and publicly-filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. The following definitions are provided:

Core Operating Earnings/(Loss), Core Operating Margin and Core Earnings/(Loss) Per Share

Core operating earnings/(loss) is defined as GAAP Earnings/(loss) from operations excluding the FAS/CAS service cost adjustment. The FAS/CAS service cost adjustment represents the difference between the Financial Accounting Standards (FAS) pension and postretirement service costs calculated under GAAP and costs allocated to the business segments. Core operating margin is defined as Core operating earnings/(loss) expressed as a percentage of revenue. Core earnings/(loss) per share is defined as GAAP Diluted earnings/(loss) per share excluding the net earnings/(loss) per share impact of the FAS/CAS service cost adjustment and Non-operating pension and postretirement expenses. Non-operating pension and postretirement expenses represent the components of net periodic benefit costs other than service cost. Pension costs allocated to BDS and BGS businesses supporting government customers are computed in accordance with U.S. Government Cost Accounting Standards (CAS), which employ different actuarial assumptions and accounting conventions than GAAP. CAS costs are allocable to government contracts. Other postretirement benefit costs are allocated to all business segments based on CAS, which is generally based on benefits paid. Management uses core operating earnings/(loss), core operating margin and core earnings/(loss) per share for purposes of evaluating and forecasting underlying business performance. Management believes these core measures provide investors additional insights into operational performance as they exclude non-service pension and post-retirement costs, which primarily represent costs driven by market factors and costs not allocable to government contracts. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is provided on page 12 and 13.

Free Cash Flow

Free cash flow is GAAP operating cash flow reduced by capital expenditures for property, plant and equipment. Management believes free cash flow provides investors with an important perspective on the cash available for shareholders, debt repayment, and acquisitions after making the capital investments required to support ongoing business operations and long term value creation. Free cash flow does not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures as it excludes certain mandatory expenditures such as repayment of maturing debt. Management uses free cash flow as a measure to assess both business performance and overall liquidity. See Table 2 on page 2 for a reconciliation of free cash flow to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, operating cash flow.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "intends," "projects," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "targets," "anticipates," and other similar words or expressions, or the negative thereof, generally can be used to help identify these forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include statements relating to our future financial condition and operating results, as well as any other statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations and assumptions that we believe to be reasonable when made, but that may not prove to be accurate.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from these forward-looking statements. Among these factors are risks related to: (1) general conditions in the economy and our industry, including those due to regulatory changes; (2) our reliance on our commercial airline customers; (3) the overall health of our aircraft production system, production quality issues, commercial airplane production rates, our ability to successfully develop and certify new aircraft or new derivative aircraft, and the ability of our aircraft to meet stringent performance and reliability standards; (4) changing budget and appropriation levels and acquisition priorities of the U.S. government, as well as significant delays in U.S. government appropriations; (5) our dependence on our subcontractors and suppliers, as well as the availability of highly skilled labor and raw materials; (6) work stoppages or other labor disruptions; (7) competition within our markets; (8) our non-U.S. operations and sales to non-U.S. customers; (9) changes in accounting estimates; (10) our pending acquisition of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (Spirit), including the satisfaction of closing conditions in the expected timeframe or at all; (11) realizing the anticipated benefits of mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures/strategic alliances or divestitures, including anticipated synergies and quality improvements related to our pending acquisition of Spirit; (12) our dependence on U.S. government contracts; (13) our reliance on fixed-price contracts; (14) our reliance on cost-type contracts; (15) contracts that include in-orbit incentive payments; (16) management of a complex, global IT infrastructure; (17) compromise or unauthorized access to our, our customers' and/or our suppliers' information and systems; (18) potential business disruptions, including threats to physical security or our information technology systems, extreme weather (including effects of climate change) or other acts of nature, and pandemics or other public health crises; (19) potential adverse developments in new or pending litigation and/or government inquiries or investigations; (20) potential environmental liabilities; (21) effects of climate change and legal, regulatory or market responses to such change; (22) credit rating agency actions and our ability to effectively manage our liquidity; (23) substantial pension and other postretirement benefit obligations; (24) the adequacy of our insurance coverage; and (25) customer and aircraft concentration in our customer financing portfolio.

Additional information concerning these and other factors can be found in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contact:

Investor Relations:

Matt Welch or David Dufault BoeingInvestorRelations@boeing.com

Communications:

Peter Pedraza media@boeing.com

The Boeing Company and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

Twelve months ended
December 31

Three months ended
December 31

(Dollars in millions, except per share data)

2024

2023

2024

2023

Sales of products

$53,227

$65,581

$11,901

$18,920

Sales of services

13,290

12,213

3,341

3,098

Total revenues

66,517

77,794

15,242

22,018

Cost of products

(57,394)

(59,864)

(14,010)

(16,724)

Cost of services

(11,114)

(10,206)

(2,821)

(2,597)

Total costs and expenses

(68,508)

(70,070)

(16,831)

(19,321)

(1,991)

7,724

(1,589)

2,697

Income from operating investments, net

71

46

12

1

General and administrative expense

(5,021)

(5,168)

(1,398)

(1,535)

Research and development expense, net

(3,812)

(3,377)

(836)

(881)

Gain on dispositions, net

46

2

41

1

(Loss)/earnings from operations

(10,707)

(773)

(3,770)

283

Other income, net

1,222

1,227

432

308

Interest and debt expense

(2,725)

(2,459)

(755)

(600)

Loss before income taxes

(12,210)

(2,005)

(4,093)

(9)

Income tax benefit/(expense)

381

(237)

232

(21)

Net loss

(11,829)

(2,242)

(3,861)

(30)

Less: net (loss)/earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest

(12)

(20)

4

(7)

Net loss attributable to Boeing shareholders

($11,817)

($2,222)

($3,865)

($23)

Less: Mandatory convertible preferred stock dividends
accumulated during the period

58

58

Net loss attributable to Boeing common shareholders

($11,875)

($2,222)

($3,923)

($23)

Basic loss per share

($18.36)

($3.67)

($5.46)

($0.04)

Diluted loss per share

($18.36)

($3.67)

($5.46)

($0.04)

Weighted average diluted shares (millions)

647.2

606.1

718.1

609.5

The Boeing Company and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in millions, except per share data)

December 31
2024

December 31
2023

Assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$13,801

$12,691

Short-term and other investments

12,481

3,274

Accounts receivable, net

2,631

2,649

Unbilled receivables, net

8,363

8,317

Current portion of financing receivables, net

207

99

Inventories

87,550

79,741

Other current assets, net

2,965

2,504

Total current assets

127,998

109,275

Financing receivables and operating lease equipment, net

314

860

Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $22,925
and $22,245

11,412

10,661

Goodwill

8,084

8,093

Acquired intangible assets, net

1,957

2,094

Deferred income taxes

185

59

Investments

999

1,035

Other assets, net of accumulated amortization of $1,085 and $1,046

5,414

4,935

Total assets

$156,363

$137,012

Liabilities and equity

Accounts payable

$11,364

$11,964

Accrued liabilities

24,103

22,331

Advances and progress billings

60,333

56,328

Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt

1,278

5,204

Total current liabilities

97,078

95,827

Deferred income taxes

122

229

Accrued retiree health care

2,176

2,233

Accrued pension plan liability, net

5,997

6,516

Other long-term liabilities

2,318

2,332

Long-term debt

52,586

47,103

Total liabilities

160,277

154,240

Shareholders' equity:

Mandatory convertible preferred stock, 6% Series A, par value $1.00 -
20,000,000 shares authorized; 5,750,000 shares issued; aggregate
liquidation preference $5,750

6

Common stock, par value $5.00 - 1,200,000,000 shares authorized;
1,012,261,159 shares issued

5,061

5,061

Additional paid-in capital

18,964

10,309

Treasury stock, at cost - 263,044,841 and 402,746,136 shares

(32,386)

(49,549)

Retained earnings

15,362

27,251

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(10,915)

(10,305)

Total shareholders' deficit

(3,908)

(17,233)

Noncontrolling interests

(6)

5

Total equity

(3,914)

(17,228)

Total liabilities and equity

$156,363

$137,012

The Boeing Company and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)

Twelve months ended
December 31

(Dollars in millions)

2024

2023

Cash flows - operating activities:

Net loss

($11,829)

($2,242)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used)/provided by operating activities:

Non-cash items -

Share-based plans expense

407

690

Treasury shares issued for 401(k) contribution

1,601

1,515

Depreciation and amortization

1,836

1,861

Investment/asset impairment charges, net

112

46

Gain on dispositions, net

(46)

(2)

777X and 767 reach-forward losses

4,079

Other charges and credits, net

528

3

Changes in assets and liabilities -

Accounts receivable

(37)

(128)

Unbilled receivables

(60)

321

Advances and progress billings

4,069

3,365

Inventories

(12,353)

(1,681)

Other current assets

(16)

389

Accounts payable

(793)

1,672

Accrued liabilities

1,563

779

Income taxes receivable, payable and deferred

(567)

44

Other long-term liabilities

(329)

(313)

Pension and other postretirement plans

(959)

(1,049)

Financing receivables and operating lease equipment, net

512

571

Other

202

119

Net cash (used)/provided by operating activities

(12,080)

5,960

Cash flows - investing activities:

Payments to acquire property, plant and equipment

(2,230)

(1,527)

Proceeds from disposals of property, plant and equipment

49

27

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(50)

(70)

Proceeds from dispositions

124

Contributions to investments

(13,856)

(16,448)

Proceeds from investments

4,743

15,739

Supplier notes receivable

(694)

(162)

Repayments on supplier notes receivable

40

Purchase of distribution rights

(88)

Other

(11)

4

Net cash used by investing activities

(11,973)

(2,437)

Cash flows - financing activities:

New borrowings

10,161

75

Debt repayments

(8,673)

(5,216)

Common stock issuance, net of issuance costs

18,200

Mandatory convertible preferred stock issuance, net of issuance costs

5,657

Stock options exercised

45

Employee taxes on certain share-based payment arrangements

(83)

(408)

Other

(53)

17

Net cash provided/(used) by financing activities

25,209

(5,487)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(47)

30

Net increase/(decrease) in cash & cash equivalents, including restricted

1,109

(1,934)

Cash & cash equivalents, including restricted, at beginning of year

12,713

14,647

Cash & cash equivalents, including restricted, at end of period

13,822

12,713

Less restricted cash & cash equivalents, included in Investments

21

22

Cash & cash equivalents at end of year

$13,801

$12,691

The Boeing Company and Subsidiaries

Summary of Business Segment Data

(Unaudited)

Twelve months ended

December 31

Three months ended

December 31

(Dollars in millions)

2024

2023

2024

2023

Revenues:

Commercial Airplanes

$22,861

$33,901

$4,762

$10,481

Defense, Space & Security

23,918

24,933

5,411

6,746

Global Services

19,954

19,127

5,119

4,849

Unallocated items, eliminations and other

(216)

(167)

(50)

(58)

Total revenues

$66,517

$77,794

$15,242

$22,018

(Loss)/earnings from operations:

Commercial Airplanes

($7,969)

($1,635)

($2,090)

$41

Defense, Space & Security

(5,413)

(1,764)

(2,267)

(101)

Global Services

3,618

3,329

998

842

Segment operating (loss)/earnings

(9,764)

(70)

(3,359)

782

Unallocated items, eliminations and other

(2,047)

(1,759)

(683)

(692)

FAS/CAS service cost adjustment

1,104

1,056

272

193

(Loss)/earnings from operations

(10,707)

(773)

(3,770)

283

Other income, net

1,222

1,227

432

308

Interest and debt expense

(2,725)

(2,459)

(755)

(600)

Loss before income taxes

(12,210)

(2,005)

(4,093)

(9)

Income tax benefit/(expense)

381

(237)

232

(21)

Net loss

(11,829)

(2,242)

(3,861)

(30)

Less: net (loss)/earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest

(12)

(20)

4

(7)

Net loss attributable to Boeing shareholders

($11,817)

($2,222)

($3,865)

($23)

Less: Mandatory convertible preferred stock dividends
accumulated during the period

58

58

Net loss attributable to Boeing common shareholders

(11,875)

(2,222)

(3,923)

(23)

Research and development expense, net:

Commercial Airplanes

$2,386

$2,036

$534

$498

Defense, Space & Security

917

919

189

267

Global Services

132

107

29

23

Other

377

315

84

93

Total research and development expense, net

$3,812

$3,377

$836

$881

Unallocated items, eliminations and other:

Share-based plans

$171

$62

$53

$95

Deferred compensation

(114)

(188)

(14)

(117)

Amortization of previously capitalized interest

(93)

(95)

(23)

(24)

Research and development expense, net

(377)

(315)

(84)

(93)

Eliminations and other unallocated items

(1,634)

(1,223)

(615)

(553)

Sub-total (included in Core operating loss)

(2,047)

(1,759)

(683)

(692)

Pension FAS/CAS service cost adjustment

811

799

203

136

Postretirement FAS/CAS service cost adjustment

293

257

69

57

FAS/CAS service cost adjustment

1,104

1,056

$272

$193

Total

($943)

($703)

($411)

($499)

The Boeing Company and Subsidiaries

Operating and Financial Data

(Unaudited)

Deliveries

Twelve months ended

December 31

Three months ended

December 31

Commercial Airplanes

2024

2023

2024

2023

737

265

396

36

110

747

-

1

-

-

767

18

32

3

15

777

14

26

3

9

787

51

73

15

23

Total

348

528

57

157

Defense, Space & Security

AH-64 Apache (New)

16

20

6

3

AH-64 Apache (Remanufactured)

34

57

10

19

CH-47 Chinook (New)

4

11

2

3

CH-47 Chinook (Renewed)

9

9

2

2

F-15 Models

14

9

4

3

F/A-18 Models

11

22

6

6

KC-46 Tanker

10

13

-

9

MH-139

6

2

3

1

P-8 Models

4

11

-

4

T-7A Red Hawk

2

3

1

2

Commercial Satellites

2

5

2

2

Total1

112

162

36

54

1 Deliveries of new-build production units, including remanufactures and modifications

Total backlog (Dollars in millions)

December 31
2024

December 31
2023

Commercial Airplanes

$435,175

$440,507

Defense, Space & Security

64,023

59,012

Global Services

21,403

19,869

Unallocated items, eliminations and other

735

807

Total backlog

$521,336

$520,195

Contractual backlog

$498,802

$497,094

Unobligated backlog

22,534

23,101

Total backlog

$521,336

$520,195

The Boeing Company and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
(Unaudited)

The tables provided below reconcile the non-GAAP financial measures core operating loss, core operating margin, and core loss per share with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures of loss from operations, operating margin, and diluted loss per share. See page 5 of this release for additional information on the use of these non-GAAP financial measures.

(Dollars in millions, except per share data)

Fourth Quarter 2024

Fourth Quarter 2023

$ millions

Per Share

$ millions

Per Share

Revenues

$15,242

$22,018

(Loss)/earnings from operations (GAAP)

(3,770)

283

Operating margins (GAAP)

(24.7)

%

1.3

%

FAS/CAS service cost adjustment:

Pension FAS/CAS service cost adjustment

(203)

(136)

Postretirement FAS/CAS service cost adjustment

(69)

(57)

FAS/CAS service cost adjustment

(272)

(193)

Core operating (loss)/earnings (non-GAAP)

($4,042)

$90

Core operating margins (non-GAAP)

(26.5)

%

0.4

%

Diluted loss per share (GAAP)

($5.46)

($0.04)

Pension FAS/CAS service cost adjustment

($203)

($0.28)

($136)

($0.23)

Postretirement FAS/CAS service cost adjustment

(69)

(0.10)

(57)

(0.09)

Non-operating pension income

(108)

(0.15)

(127)

(0.21)

Non-operating postretirement income

(18)

(0.03)

(14)

(0.02)

Provision for deferred income taxes on adjustments 1

84

0.12

70

0.12

Subtotal of adjustments

($314)

($0.44)

($264)

($0.43)

Core loss per share (non-GAAP)

($5.90)

($0.47)

Weighted average diluted shares (in millions)

718.1

609.5

1 The income tax impact is calculated using the U.S. corporate statutory tax rate.

The Boeing Company and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
(Unaudited)

The tables provided below reconcile the non-GAAP financial measures core operating loss, core operating margin, and core loss per share with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures of loss from operations, operating margin, and diluted loss per share. See page 5 of this release for additional information on the use of these non-GAAP financial measures.

(Dollars in millions, except per share data)

Full Year 2024

Full Year 2023

$ millions

Per Share

$ millions

Per Share

Revenues

$66,517

$77,794

Loss from operations (GAAP)

(10,707)

(773)

Operating margins (GAAP)

(16.1)

%

(1.0)

%

FAS/CAS service cost adjustment:

Pension FAS/CAS service cost adjustment

(811)

(799)

Postretirement FAS/CAS service cost adjustment

(293)

(257)

FAS/CAS service cost adjustment

(1,104)

(1,056)

Core operating loss (non-GAAP)

($11,811)

($1,829)

Core operating margins (non-GAAP)

(17.8)

%

(2.4)

%

Diluted loss per share (GAAP)

($18.36)

($3.67)

Pension FAS/CAS service cost adjustment

($811)

($1.26)

($799)

($1.32)

Postretirement FAS/CAS service cost adjustment

(293)

(0.45)

(257)

(0.42)

Non-operating pension income

(476)

(0.74)

(529)

(0.87)

Non-operating postretirement income

(73)

(0.11)

(58)

(0.10)

Provision for deferred income taxes on adjustments 1

347

0.54

345

0.57

Subtotal of adjustments

($1,306)

($2.02)

($1,298)

($2.14)

Core loss per share (non-GAAP)

($20.38)

($5.81)

Weighted average diluted shares (in millions)

647.2

606.1

1 The income tax impact is calculated using the U.S. corporate statutory tax rate.


