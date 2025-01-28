Jupiter Green Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 28

28 January 2025

The Company announces the following unaudited estimates as at Valuation 27 January 2025

Total Assets Excluding current year income and expenses £49.211million Including current year income and expenses £49.460million Net asset value per Ordinary share (undiluted) Excluding current year income and expenses 259.34p Including current year income and expenses 260.65p Net asset value per Ordinary share (diluted) Excluding current year income and expenses 259.72p Including current year income and expenses 260.92p

A monthly fact sheet and copies of the company's most recent interim and full annual reports and

accounts are available for download from http://www.jupiteram.com/JGC and on request from the email address below.

Enquiries:

Nick Black

Director - Investment Trusts

Jupiter Asset Management Limited, Company Secretary

investmentcompanies@jupiteram.com

020 3817 1000