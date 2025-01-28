WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The UN Secretary-General has called on the US Government to consider 'additional exemptions' to a directive which pauses nearly all foreign aid for 90 days.President Donald Trump's executive order last week called for all foreign aid to be re-evaluated to ensure that it complies with his new foreign policy priorities.On Friday, Secretary of State Marco Rubio had issued an order putting any new funding on hold, pending review.The State Department directive reportedly clarifies that funding for existing programs is also suspended until it has been reviewed.The only exceptions were reportedly for military assistance to Israel and Egypt and emergency food aid.'The Secretary-General notes with concern the announcement of a pause in US foreign assistance,' said the statement issued on behalf of António Guterres by his Spokesperson.'The Secretary-General calls for additional exemptions to be considered to ensure the continued delivery of critical development and humanitarian activities for the most vulnerable communities around the world, whose lives and livelihoods depend on this support.'The statement added that Guterres was looking forward to engaging with the Trump administration on how 'much needed development support' can be provided to citizens in the developing world who face the severest challenges.The US Government is the largest single donor of aid in the world, disbursing around $72 billion in assistance during 2023. It also provided more than 40 per cent of all humanitarian aid accounted for by the UN during 2024.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX