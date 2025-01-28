WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, aerospace and defense company RTX Corp. (RTX), previously Raytheon Technologies Corp., initiated its adjusted earnings and adjusted sales outlook for the full-year 2025.For fiscal 2025, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $6.00 to $6.15 per share on adjusted sales between $83.0 billion and $84.0 billion, with 4 to 6 percent organic sales growth.On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $6.07 per share on sales of $84.34 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.comCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX