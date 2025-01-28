Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 20 January to 23 January 2025.

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the transaction Financial instrument identifier code Total daily volume (number of shares) Weighted average price of daily acquisition Market identifier code ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 20/01/2025 FR0010313833 3500 75,1794 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 21/01/2025 FR0010313833 7000 74,6170 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 22/01/2025 FR0010313833 3500 74,5255 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 23/01/2025 FR0010313833 2000 74,7872 XPAR TOTAL 16 000 74,7413

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:

https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2024/

