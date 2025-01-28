Regulatory News:
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 20 January to 23 January 2025.
Name of the issuer
Issuer identifier code
Day of the transaction
Financial instrument identifier code
Total daily volume (number of shares)
Weighted average price of daily acquisition
Market identifier code
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
20/01/2025
FR0010313833
3500
75,1794
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
21/01/2025
FR0010313833
7000
74,6170
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
22/01/2025
FR0010313833
3500
74,5255
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
23/01/2025
FR0010313833
2000
74,7872
XPAR
TOTAL
16 000
74,7413
Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2024/
