BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Tuesday's pre-market trading (as of 08.30 A.M. ET).In the GreenIMAC Holdings, Inc. (BACK) is up over 91% at $1.59. Planet Image International Limited (YIBO) is up over 79% at $5.53. MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (HOLO) is up over 20% at $2.03. Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CDT) is up over 14% at $3.78. Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (QLGN) is up over 11% at $4.44. OneMedNet Corporation (ONMD) is up over 10% at $1.17. Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. (GDHG) is up over 9% at $2.47. IO Biotech, Inc. (IOBT) is up over 9% at $1.06. BioVie Inc. (BIVI) is up over 7% at $1.92. TNF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TNFA) is up over 7% at $1.25.In the RedSAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (SABS) is down over 23% at $3.34. Avalon Holdings Corporation (AWX) is down over 18% at $2.76. Global Interactive Technologies, Inc. (GITS) is down over 16% at $2.56. Orangekloud Technology Inc. (ORKT) is down over 16% at $1.10. Origin Agritech Limited (SEED) is down over 13% at $2.04. Hong Kong Pharma Digital Technology Holdings (HKPD) is down over 11% at $2.06. Gamehaus Holdings Inc. (GMHS) is down over 10% at $2.45. Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. (TVGN) is down over 10% at $1.50. enVVeno Medical Corporation (NVNO) is down over 7% at $3.02. Channel Therapeutics Corporation (CHRO) is down over 6% at $2.07.