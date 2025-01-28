Michael Weydemuller Promoted to Chief Compliance Officer at Spirits Capital Corporation

Spirits Capital Corporation, a fintech company that seamlessly integrates technology with the global production, management, and transactional needs of the barrel-aged spirits market and the creator the Distilled Barrels Financial Exchange DBFEX, announces the promotion of Michael Weydemuller to Chief Compliance Officer. In this expanded role, Michael will leverage his deep expertise in taxation and regulatory compliance to ensure that all transactions on Spirits Capital's flagship platform, the Distilled Barrels Financial Exchange (DBFEX), are fully aligned with the stringent requirements set forth by the Alcohol, Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau.

As one of the founding members of Spirits Capital's executive team, Michael has been a driving force in the company's rapid growth and success. In his previous position as Chief Investment Officer, he played a key role in securing funding and strategically positioning the company as a leader in the barrel-aged spirits sector. His promotion underscores the critical importance of compliance in the company's next phase of growth.

"Michael's unique skill set, his unwavering dedication, and his deep knowledge of regulatory frameworks make him the ideal choice to lead compliance efforts as we scale," said Todd Sanders, Chairman & CEO of Spirits Capital Corporation. "As we continue to establish the Distilled Barrels Financial Exchange (DBFEX) as the gold standard in barrel-aged spirits transactions, Michael will ensure that every aspect of our operations meets the highest legal and regulatory standards. His leadership is crucial in maintaining the integrity and trust that our customers and partners expect."

Michael's qualifications include a Master's in Taxation from Golden Gate University and years of experience navigating the complexities of compliance and regulatory frameworks, particularly in the spirits and financial sectors. His attention to detail and commitment to excellence will play an integral role in positioning DBFEX as the most trusted and compliant exchange in the industry.

"I'm honored to take on this new role and excited about the challenge of ensuring that Spirits Capital, and DBFEX in particular, remains a paragon of compliance in an evolving industry," said Michael Weydemuller. "The work we're doing is not only groundbreaking, but it is also critical to shaping the future of barrel-aged spirits transactions. My goal is to ensure that each unique transaction on DBFEX is fully compliant and supports the high standards that our stakeholders rely on."

With this strategic promotion, Spirits Capital Corporation reaffirms its commitment to maintaining the highest levels of regulatory integrity while continuing to drive innovation in the barrel-aged spirits sector.

About The Distilled Barrels Financial Exchange DBFEX

The Distilled Barrels Financial Exchange (DBFEX) is the world's first digital marketplace designed to transform how distilleries, brands, institutional investors, and brokers engage in a secure and transparent trading environment. DBFEX is not just a marketplace; it is a community where every barrel tells a story. The platform enables members to buy, sell, and trade barrels in a trusted space, unlocking the potential of both inventory and investment. Whether you're a seasoned investor, a distillery optimizing its assets, or a new brand exploring the world of whiskey, DBFEX offers an exclusive gateway to a thriving network of spirits industry professionals. Founded by a team of industry experts from Spirits Capital, DBFEX aims to enhance the liquidity of barrel-aged spirits and encourage innovation within the open market. Leveraging real-time inventory tracking and sophisticated data analysis powered by machine learning technology, DBFEX delivers easy-to-use tools for both buyers and sellers. With a focus on security and authenticity, the platform ensures every transaction respects the craftsmanship behind these cherished beverages.

DBFEX is a dynamic fusion of tradition and technology, seamlessly blending the legacy of one of America's oldest industries with the capabilities of modern fintech.

Visit www.DBFEX.com for more information.

About Spirits Capital Corporation

Spirits Capital is a fintech firm that integrates technology with the global production and transactional needs of the barrel-aged spirits industry. The company's flagship offering, the Distilled Barrels Financial Exchange (DBFEX), is the first global digital marketplace for buying and selling barrel-aged spirits, aiming to modernize and streamline the trading of this unique asset class.

For more information about Spirits Capital, visit www.spiritscap.com .

Media Contact

Adam Handelsman

Vice President of Corporate Communications

Spirits Capital

512-363-0596

Adam@spiritscap.com

Investor Contact

Kelsee Pottorff

Vice President of Investor Relations

Spirits Capital

949-674-0355

Kelsee@spiritscap.com

