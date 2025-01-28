Anzeige
Dienstag, 28.01.2025
Energiekrise als Chance: Mit dieser Aktie starten Sie ins Börsenjahr 2025 durch!
ACCESS Newswire
28.01.2025 15:38 Uhr
83 Leser
Baker Tilly's 2025 Insurance Industry Outlook: Key Trends and Strategic Insights for Insurers

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / January 28, 2025 / Authored by Kenneth N. Hugendubler, John Romano, Ashley Farrell, Simon P. Oddy, Daniel E. Buttke, Phil Schmoyer, and David Gibson

Evolving market conditions, technology advancements and a shifting regulatory landscape are all major factors that are set to reshape the already dynamic insurance industry. During Baker Tilly's 2025 insurance industry outlook webinar, a team of our insurance specialists did a deep dive into the current state of the insurance industry, and included key updates on accounting, risks to watch out for and the transactions landscape. They discussed the current state of insurance claims and mega verdicts after a tumultuous year packed with heavy storms and cyber breaches, as well as the latest developments in the world of tax credits and incentives. Along with these topics, our specialists also delved into the digital world and discussed the latest developments in artificial intelligence (AI), the uptick in ransomware and provided tips for facing an evolving digital landscape.

Watch the webinar recording for more information on each of the above topics. To learn more about what to expect in 2025 and to hear how Baker Tilly's insurance industry specialists can assist you and your team, connect with a specialist.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Baker Tilly
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/baker-tilly
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Baker Tilly



