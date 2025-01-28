EQT co-leads TravelPerk's USD 200 million Series E

TravelPerk is an all-in-one SaaS business travel platform that aims to give travelers the freedom they want whilst providing companies with the control they need

EQT Growth co-leads the round, which values TravelPerk at USD 2.7 billion, alongside Atomico; round also joined by new investors Noteus Partners and Sequoia Capital, as well existing investors like General Catalyst, Kinnevik, Softbank Vision Fund, and Blackstone

Alongside the financing, TravelPerk announces that it has acquired Yokoy, a leading spend management platform, to create an integrated Travel and Expense Management platform

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT is pleased to announce that EQT Growth, which aims to support fast-growing technology companies as they continue to scale, has co-led a USD 200 million Series E in TravelPerk. The investment is also led by Atomico, with participation from Noteus Partners and Sequoia Capital, as well as existing investors, including Kinnevik, General Catalyst, Softbank Vision Fund, and Blackstone. The oversubscribed round brings TravelPerk's valuation to USD 2.7 billion.



As companies face greater economic pressures and more complicated regulatory environments, they are increasingly looking for fully integrated solutions that bring travel and expenses together into one automated platform. TravelPerk's end-to-end experience simplifies business travel management, streamlining processes and helping companies better control costs. With the acquisition of Yokoy, a leading spend management platform, and through integrations with expense management partners, TravelPerk is well positioned to provide small & medium businesses in Europe and the US highly localized solutions that suit individual needs, while preserving freedom of choice and flexibility.



Founded in 2015 and today headquartered in Barcelona, TravelPerk has recorded 50 percent annual growth over the last two years and reached EBITDA break-even at the end of 2024. The new funding will be used to further accelerate growth, with continued expansion into the US market alongside significant investments into product, technology and AI.



Carolina Brochado, Partner at EQT Growth, who will join the TravelPerk Board, said: "TravelPerk is a clear digital-native leader in the multi-hundred-billion corporate travel market. Most small and mid-market businesses remain unmanaged and underserved in this space. Having followed the TravelPerk team for years, we've been consistently impressed by their focus, tenacity, and ambition in disrupting the industry. Their proprietary use of AI is among the best we've seen, enabling faster, smarter service for their customers. With the Yokoy acquisition, their product evolves into a true end-to-end T&E solution, further powered by AI."



"Until now, customers had to make hard trade-offs: an integrated platform or separate, best-in-class travel and expense solutions. A platform delivering a great end-user experience or one focused on the experience for Finance," commented TravelPerk President and Chief Operating Officer, JC Taunay-Bucalo. "Customers don't have to compromise anymore. Now, they can have a leading travel management product built on the world's largest inventory, combined with an expense management product that works for their business."



Avi Meir, TravelPerk CEO and Co-Founder, added: "Our focus has never been stronger as we expand across core markets, accelerate growth in the US, and now work to become the number one travel and expense management platform. Our partnership with Yokoy has already been a great success, and we are excited to take it to the next level by welcoming Phil, Devis, and the rest of the team to TravelPerk. We share a common vision for the role of AI reshaping the future of travel and expense management, and the innovation coming out of Yokoy's AI labs in Zurich is seriously impressive."

