Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 28.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Energiekrise als Chance: Mit dieser Aktie starten Sie ins Börsenjahr 2025 durch!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 501451 | ISIN: FR0000124141 | Ticker-Symbol: VVD
Tradegate
28.01.25
16:49 Uhr
27,470 Euro
+0,100
+0,37 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
27,45027,46017:01
27,45027,46017:01
ACCESS Newswire
28.01.2025 16:38 Uhr
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

How Veolia North America's Engineered Fuels Solution Works

Finanznachrichten News

Veolia North America Sustainability Report 2024

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / January 28, 2025 / Veolia North America's engineered fuels program evaluates non-hazardous industrial byproducts like plastics, packaging scraps, debris and more, then shreds and decontaminates the materials to use them as an alternative fuel in cement kilns. This is a 100% closed-loop circular economy solution, as the ash is integrated into the product and not sent to a landfill.

Waste Converted to Energy for Cement Production:

  • 240,000 pounds of waste recovered annually

  • Used in the production of cement

  • 1,000 tons of cement produced

Reducing Greenhouse Gas Emissions:

  • GHG emitted from 1 ton of typical fuel*:

  • Landfilled: 1.85 metric ton CO2eq.

  • Used as engineered fuel: .59 metric ton CO2eq.

  • Savings: 1.26 metric tons

*Based on a typical fuel profile and EPA or IPCC emission factors.

Engineered fuels also help kilns avoid emissions of 1.06 metric tons per ton of engineered fuel combusted.

Continue reading the full report

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Veolia North America on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Veolia North America
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/veolia-north-america
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Veolia North America



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
DAX. Nach den Hochs die Korrektur?
Die Lage der deutschen Wirtschaft darf untertrieben gesagt als katastrophal betrachtet werden, laut der Industriestaaten-Organisation OECD wird diese so langsam wachsen wie keine andere entwickelte Wirtschaftsnation.

Zudem herrscht aufgrund der Zunahme von geopolitischen Konflikten Unsicherheit. Dennoch konnte der deutsche Leitindex DAX ein neues Allzeithoch bei 21.531 Punkten verbuchen.

Doch die Stimmen in Bezug auf eine fällige Korrektur, zumindest zurück auf den seit August 2024 etablierten Aufwärtstrend bei aktuell rund 20.000 Punkten, werden lauter.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport zeigen wir Ihnen Strategien und Ideen auf, wie Sie sich gegen mögliche Kursverluste mit Instrumenten wie Optionsscheinen oder Zertifikaten schützen können.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren aktuellen Report an
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.