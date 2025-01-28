Edison Investment Research Limited

Edison issues report on Invesco Asia Trust (IAT)



28-Jan-2025 / 16:09 GMT/BST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



London, UK, 28 January 2025 Edison issues report on Invesco Asia Trust (IAT) Edison issues report on Invesco Asia Trust (LSE: IAT). Invesco Asia Trust (IAT) delivered a 12.4% NAV total return (TR) over the 12 months to end-December 2024, bolstered by the stock market rally in China and Hong Kong (to which IAT's managers patiently maintained an overweight exposure) on the back of stimulus measures announced by the authorities in September 2024. While IAT's return is somewhat behind the 14.0% posted by its benchmark, IAT's share price total return of 15.8% was ahead of it, and the trust maintains a strong mid- and long-term track record of outperforming the market and its peer average. IAT remains positioned to benefit from the consumption growth story of the region via a combination of internet companies, consumer-related businesses (including e-commerce) and financials stocks, among others. The managers also see opportunities across tech and manufacturing, even if they are now cautiously underweight Taiwan on valuation grounds. Finally, their below-benchmark position in Indian equities (which also command high valuations relative to the broader region) is coupled with an overweight exposure to Indonesia, where the managers see an attractive combination of growth prospects and undemanding valuations. Click here to read the full report. All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website www.edisongroup.com Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority . Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities. For more information, please contact Edison: enquiries@edisongroup.com Connect with Edison on: LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/ X www.x.com/edison_inv_res YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv



Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



