In accordance with the authorizations given by the shareholders' general meeting on May 24, 2024, to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from January 20 to January 24, 2025:
Transaction Date
Total daily volume (number of shares)
Daily weighted average purchase price of shares (EUR/share)
Amount of transactions (EUR)
Market (MIC Code)
20/01/2025
389,618
57.509162
22,406,604.68
XPAR
20/01/2025
110,000
57.518028
6,326,983.08
CEUX
20/01/2025
30,000
57.521630
1,725,648.90
TQEX
20/01/2025
20,000
57.527354
1,150,547.08
AQEU
21/01/2025
394,035
56.833127
22,394,241.20
XPAR
21/01/2025
110,000
56.813576
6,249,493.36
CEUX
21/01/2025
30,000
56.818299
1,704,548.97
TQEX
21/01/2025
20,000
56.819643
1,136,392.86
AQEU
22/01/2025
393,094
56.455608
22,192,360.77
XPAR
22/01/2025
110,000
56.455212
6,210,073.32
CEUX
22/01/2025
30,000
56.459709
1,693,791.27
TQEX
22/01/2025
20,000
56.458509
1,129,170.18
AQEU
23/01/2025
394,836
56.488493
22,303,690.62
XPAR
23/01/2025
110,000
56.492173
6,214,139.03
CEUX
23/01/2025
30,000
56.493745
1,694,812.35
TQEX
23/01/2025
20,000
56.491158
1,129,823.16
AQEU
24/01/2025
395,131
56.090531
22,163,107.60
XPAR
24/01/2025
110,000
56.098246
6,170,807.06
CEUX
24/01/2025
30,000
56.097578
1,682,927.34
TQEX
24/01/2025
20,000
56.102697
1,122,053.94
AQEU
Total
2,766,714
56.674169
156,801,216.78
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions
TotalEnergies is a global integrated energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to provide as many people as possible with energy that is more reliable, more affordable and more sustainable. Active in about 120 countries, TotalEnergies places sustainability at the heart of its strategy, its projects and its operations.
The terms "TotalEnergies", "TotalEnergies company" or "Company" in this document are used to designate TotalEnergies SE and the consolidated entities that are directly or indirectly controlled by TotalEnergies SE. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" may also be used to refer to these entities or to their employees. The entities in which TotalEnergies SE directly or indirectly owns a shareholding are separate legal entities. TotalEnergies SE has no liability for the acts or omissions of these entities. This document may contain forward-looking information and statements that are based on a number of economic data and assumptions made in a given economic, competitive and regulatory environment. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future and are subject to a number of risk factors. Neither TotalEnergies SE nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information or statement, objectives or trends contained in this document whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Information concerning risk factors, that may affect TotalEnergies' financial results or activities is provided in the most recent Registration Document, the French-language version of which is filed by TotalEnergies SE with the French securities regulator Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), and in the Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
