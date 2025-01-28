NVR, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter And Full Year Results

RESTON, Va., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NVR, Inc. (NYSE: NVR), one of the nation's largest homebuilding and mortgage banking companies, announced net income for its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024 of $457.4 million, or $139.93 per diluted share. For the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024, net income increased 12% and diluted earnings per share increased 15%, when compared to 2023 fourth quarter net income of $410.1 million, or $121.56 per diluted share. Consolidated revenues for the fourth quarter of 2024 totaled $2.85 billion, which increased 17% from $2.43 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023.
For the year ended December 31, 2024, consolidated revenues were $10.52 billion, an 11% increase from $9.52 billion reported for the same period of 2023. Net income for the year ended December 31, 2024 was $1.68 billion, an increase of 6% when compared to net income for the year ended December 31, 2023 of $1.59 billion. Diluted earnings per share for the year ended December 31, 2024 was $506.69, an increase of 9% from $463.31 per diluted share for the same period of 2023.
Homebuilding
New orders in the fourth quarter of 2024 decreased by 8% to 4,794 units, when compared to 5,190 units in the fourth quarter of 2023. The average sales price of new orders in the fourth quarter of 2024 was $469,000, an increase of 4% when compared with the fourth quarter of 2023. The cancellation rate in the fourth quarter of 2024 was 17% compared to 13% in the fourth quarter of 2023. Settlements in the fourth quarter of 2024 increased by 16% to 6,180 units, compared to 5,332 units in the fourth quarter of 2023. The average settlement price in the fourth quarter of 2024 was $450,000, which was relatively flat when compared with the fourth quarter of 2023. Our backlog of homes sold but not settled as of December 31, 2024 decreased on a unit basis by 3% to 9,953 units and increased on a dollar basis by 1% to $4.79 billion when compared to the respective backlog unit and dollar balances as of December 31, 2023.
Homebuilding revenues of $2.78 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024 increased by 16% compared to homebuilding revenues of $2.39 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023. Gross profit margin in the fourth quarter of 2024 decreased to 23.6%, from 24.1% in the fourth quarter of 2023. Income before tax from the homebuilding segment totaled $526.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of 16% when compared to the fourth quarter of 2023.
New orders for the year ended December 31, 2024 increased by 4% to 22,560 units, compared to 21,729 units in 2023. Settlements for the year ended December 31, 2024 increased by 11% to 22,836 units, compared to 20,662 units settled in 2023. Homebuilding revenues for the year ended December 31, 2024 totaled $10.29 billion, an 11% increase from 2023. Gross profit margin for the year ended December 31, 2024 decreased to 23.7%, compared to 24.3% in 2023. Income before tax for the homebuilding segment increased 9% for the year ended December 31, 2024 to $1.96 billion, compared to $1.80 billion in 2023.
Mortgage Banking
Mortgage closed loan production in the fourth quarter of 2024 totaled $1.70 billion, an increase of 13% when compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. Income before tax from the mortgage banking segment totaled $45.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of 55% when compared to $29.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. This increase was primarily attributable to an increase in secondary marketing gains on sales of loans.
Mortgage closed loan production for the year ended December 31, 2024 increased 9% to $6.26 billion. Income before tax from the mortgage banking segment for the year ended December 31, 2024 increased 17% to $154.9 million from $132.8 million in 2023.
Effective Tax Rate
Our effective tax rate for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024 was 20.1% and 20.5%, respectively, compared to 15.3% and 17.5% for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023, respectively. The increase in the effective tax rate in each period is primarily attributable to a lower income tax benefit recognized for excess tax benefits from stock option exercises, which totaled $21.3 million and $95.1 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024, respectively, compared to $42.5 million and $153.6 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023, respectively.
About NVR
NVR, Inc. operates in two business segments: homebuilding and mortgage banking. The homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes and Heartland Homes trade names, and operates in thirty-six metropolitan areas in sixteen states and Washington, D.C. For more information about NVR, Inc. and its brands, see www.nvrinc.com, www.ryanhomes.com, www.nvhomes.com and www.heartlandluxuryhomes.com.
Some of the statements in this release made by the Company constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Certain, but not necessarily all, of such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "should" or "anticipates" or the negative thereof or other comparable terminology. All statements other than of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this document may include those regarding market trends, NVR's financial position and financial results, business strategy, the outcome of pending litigation, investigations or similar contingencies, projected plans and objectives of management for future operations. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results or performance of NVR to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risk factors include, but are not limited to the following: general economic and business conditions (on both a national and regional level); interest rate changes; access to suitable financing by NVR and NVR's customers; increased regulation in the mortgage banking industry; the ability of our mortgage banking subsidiary to sell loans it originates into the secondary market; competition; the availability and cost of land and other raw materials used by NVR in its homebuilding operations; shortages of labor; the economic impact of a major epidemic or pandemic; weather related slow-downs; building moratoriums; governmental regulation; fluctuation and volatility of stock and other financial markets; mortgage financing availability; and other factors over which NVR has little or no control. NVR undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements except as required by law.
NVR, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Homebuilding:
Revenues
$ 2,780,717
$ 2,387,094
$ 10,292,425
$ 9,314,605
Other income
33,094
40,891
143,890
148,010
Cost of sales
(2,125,633)
(1,812,968)
(7,850,549)
(7,051,198)
Selling, general and administrative
(154,714)
(154,086)
(598,207)
(588,962)
Operating income
533,464
460,931
1,987,559
1,822,455
Interest expense
(6,774)
(6,618)
(26,988)
(26,875)
Homebuilding income
526,690
454,313
1,960,571
1,795,580
Mortgage Banking:
Mortgage banking fees
64,891
45,476
232,054
203,597
Interest income
5,600
4,779
19,092
16,687
Other income
1,562
1,189
5,480
4,449
General and administrative
(25,870)
(21,537)
(100,896)
(91,075)
Interest expense
(239)
(173)
(795)
(865)
Mortgage banking income
45,944
29,734
154,935
132,793
Income before taxes
572,634
484,047
2,115,506
1,928,373
Income tax expense
(115,202)
(73,972)
(433,578)
(336,762)
Net income
$ 457,432
$ 410,075
$ 1,681,928
$ 1,591,611
Basic earnings per share
$ 149.84
$ 128.46
$ 540.88
$ 491.52
Diluted earnings per share
$ 139.93
$ 121.56
$ 506.69
$ 463.31
Basic weighted average shares outstanding
3,053
3,192
3,110
3,238
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
3,269
3,373
3,319
3,435
NVR, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
(unaudited)
ASSETS
Homebuilding:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 2,561,339
$ 3,126,472
Restricted cash
42,172
41,483
Receivables
32,622
29,000
Inventory:
Lots and housing units, covered under sales agreements with customers
1,727,243
1,674,686
Unsold lots and housing units
237,177
214,666
Land under development
65,394
36,895
Building materials and other
28,893
23,903
2,058,707
1,950,150
Contract land deposits, net
726,675
576,551
Property, plant and equipment, net
95,619
63,716
Operating lease right-of-use assets
78,340
70,384
Reorganization value in excess of amounts allocable to identifiable assets, net
41,580
41,580
Deferred tax assets, net
142,192
148,005
Other assets
108,986
94,746
5,888,232
6,142,087
Mortgage Banking:
Cash and cash equivalents
49,636
36,422
Restricted cash
11,520
11,067
Mortgage loans held for sale, net
355,209
222,560
Property and equipment, net
7,373
6,348
Operating lease right-of-use assets
23,482
23,541
Reorganization value in excess of amounts allocable to identifiable assets, net
7,347
7,347
Other assets
38,189
152,385
492,756
459,670
Total assets
$ 6,380,988
$ 6,601,757
NVR, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Continued)
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
(unaudited)
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Homebuilding:
Accounts payable
$ 332,772
$ 347,738
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
441,300
413,043
Customer deposits
322,926
334,441
Operating lease liabilities
83,939
75,797
Senior notes
911,118
913,027
2,092,055
2,084,046
Mortgage Banking:
Accounts payable and other liabilities
53,433
127,511
Operating lease liabilities
25,428
25,475
78,861
152,986
Total liabilities
2,170,916
2,237,032
Commitments and contingencies
Shareholders' equity:
Common stock, $0.01 par value; 60,000,000 shares authorized; 20,555,330 shares
206
206
Additional paid-in capital
3,031,637
2,848,528
Deferred compensation trust - 106,697 shares of NVR, Inc. common stock as of
(16,710)
(16,710)
Deferred compensation liability
16,710
16,710
Retained earnings
15,046,953
13,365,025
Less treasury stock at cost - 17,543,686 and 17,360,454 shares as of December
(13,868,724)
(11,849,034)
Total shareholders' equity
4,210,072
4,364,725
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 6,380,988
$ 6,601,757
NVR, Inc.
Operating Activity
(dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Units
Average Price
Units
Average
Units
Average Price
Units
Average
New orders, net of cancellations:
Mid Atlantic (1)
1,726
$ 547.1
2,029
$ 500.9
8,511
$ 527.3
8,434
$ 515.5
North East (2)
453
$ 639.9
526
$ 597.7
1,994
$ 622.4
1,879
$ 573.2
Mid East (3)
1,024
$ 419.6
942
$ 412.2
4,654
$ 408.0
4,514
$ 396.5
South East (4)
1,591
$ 367.4
1,693
$ 366.9
7,401
$ 364.6
6,902
$ 366.4
Total
4,794
$ 469.0
5,190
$ 450.9
22,560
$ 457.7
21,729
$ 448.4
Three Months Ended December 31,
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Units
Average
Units
Average Price
Units
Average
Units
Average
Settlements:
Mid Atlantic (1)
2,143
$ 524.8
2,008
$ 519.5
8,537
$ 518.1
8,032
$ 521.5
North East (2)
522
$ 617.7
465
$ 567.1
1,967
$ 592.6
1,736
$ 546.2
Mid East (3)
1,242
$ 410.3
1,126
$ 391.3
4,585
$ 406.0
4,391
$ 392.4
South East (4)
2,273
$ 362.5
1,733
$ 368.9
7,747
$ 366.7
6,503
$ 377.2
Total
6,180
$ 450.0
5,332
$ 447.6
22,836
$ 450.7
20,662
$ 450.7
As of December 31,
2024
2023
Units
Average
Units
Average
Backlog:
Mid Atlantic (1)
4,068
$ 541.6
4,094
$ 522.5
North East (2)
1,055
$ 658.1
1,028
$ 602.0
Mid East (3)
2,045
$ 416.5
1,976
$ 412.1
South East (4)
2,785
$ 374.3
3,131
$ 378.4
Total
9,953
$ 481.4
10,229
$ 465.0
NVR, Inc.
Operating Activity (Continued)
(dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Average active communities:
Mid Atlantic (1)
132
167
147
166
North East (2)
29
36
31
36
Mid East (3)
104
105
101
110
South East (4)
161
130
148
115
Total
426
438
427
427
Three Months Ended December 31,
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Homebuilding data:
New order cancellation rate
16.9 %
13.0 %
14.2 %
12.8 %
Lots controlled at end of period
162,400
141,500
Mortgage banking data:
Loan closings
$ 1,695,831
$ 1,496,003
$ 6,260,428
$ 5,736,532
Capture rate
86 %
88 %
86 %
87 %
Common stock information:
Shares outstanding at end of period
3,011,644
3,194,876
Number of shares repurchased
64,216
46,748
256,871
181,499
Aggregate cost of shares repurchased
$ 564,315
$ 286,428
$ 2,057,677
$ 1,081,815
(1)
Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware and Washington, D.C.
(2)
New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania
(3)
New York, Ohio, Western Pennsylvania, Indiana and Illinois
(4)
North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Georgia and Kentucky
