Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 28.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Energiekrise als Chance: Mit dieser Aktie starten Sie ins Börsenjahr 2025 durch!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 888265 | ISIN: US62944T1051 | Ticker-Symbol: NVE
Tradegate
27.01.25
21:02 Uhr
8.000,00 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
NVR INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NVR INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7.750,008.050,0019:20
7.750,008.050,0019:20
PR Newswire
28.01.2025 15:00 Uhr
40 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NVR, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter And Full Year Results

Finanznachrichten News

RESTON, Va., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NVR, Inc. (NYSE: NVR), one of the nation's largest homebuilding and mortgage banking companies, announced net income for its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024 of $457.4 million, or $139.93 per diluted share. For the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024, net income increased 12% and diluted earnings per share increased 15%, when compared to 2023 fourth quarter net income of $410.1 million, or $121.56 per diluted share. Consolidated revenues for the fourth quarter of 2024 totaled $2.85 billion, which increased 17% from $2.43 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023.

For the year ended December 31, 2024, consolidated revenues were $10.52 billion, an 11% increase from $9.52 billion reported for the same period of 2023. Net income for the year ended December 31, 2024 was $1.68 billion, an increase of 6% when compared to net income for the year ended December 31, 2023 of $1.59 billion. Diluted earnings per share for the year ended December 31, 2024 was $506.69, an increase of 9% from $463.31 per diluted share for the same period of 2023.

Homebuilding

New orders in the fourth quarter of 2024 decreased by 8% to 4,794 units, when compared to 5,190 units in the fourth quarter of 2023. The average sales price of new orders in the fourth quarter of 2024 was $469,000, an increase of 4% when compared with the fourth quarter of 2023. The cancellation rate in the fourth quarter of 2024 was 17% compared to 13% in the fourth quarter of 2023. Settlements in the fourth quarter of 2024 increased by 16% to 6,180 units, compared to 5,332 units in the fourth quarter of 2023. The average settlement price in the fourth quarter of 2024 was $450,000, which was relatively flat when compared with the fourth quarter of 2023. Our backlog of homes sold but not settled as of December 31, 2024 decreased on a unit basis by 3% to 9,953 units and increased on a dollar basis by 1% to $4.79 billion when compared to the respective backlog unit and dollar balances as of December 31, 2023.

Homebuilding revenues of $2.78 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024 increased by 16% compared to homebuilding revenues of $2.39 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023. Gross profit margin in the fourth quarter of 2024 decreased to 23.6%, from 24.1% in the fourth quarter of 2023. Income before tax from the homebuilding segment totaled $526.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of 16% when compared to the fourth quarter of 2023.

New orders for the year ended December 31, 2024 increased by 4% to 22,560 units, compared to 21,729 units in 2023. Settlements for the year ended December 31, 2024 increased by 11% to 22,836 units, compared to 20,662 units settled in 2023. Homebuilding revenues for the year ended December 31, 2024 totaled $10.29 billion, an 11% increase from 2023. Gross profit margin for the year ended December 31, 2024 decreased to 23.7%, compared to 24.3% in 2023. Income before tax for the homebuilding segment increased 9% for the year ended December 31, 2024 to $1.96 billion, compared to $1.80 billion in 2023.

Mortgage Banking

Mortgage closed loan production in the fourth quarter of 2024 totaled $1.70 billion, an increase of 13% when compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. Income before tax from the mortgage banking segment totaled $45.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of 55% when compared to $29.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. This increase was primarily attributable to an increase in secondary marketing gains on sales of loans.

Mortgage closed loan production for the year ended December 31, 2024 increased 9% to $6.26 billion. Income before tax from the mortgage banking segment for the year ended December 31, 2024 increased 17% to $154.9 million from $132.8 million in 2023.

Effective Tax Rate

Our effective tax rate for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024 was 20.1% and 20.5%, respectively, compared to 15.3% and 17.5% for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023, respectively. The increase in the effective tax rate in each period is primarily attributable to a lower income tax benefit recognized for excess tax benefits from stock option exercises, which totaled $21.3 million and $95.1 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024, respectively, compared to $42.5 million and $153.6 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023, respectively.

About NVR

NVR, Inc. operates in two business segments: homebuilding and mortgage banking. The homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes and Heartland Homes trade names, and operates in thirty-six metropolitan areas in sixteen states and Washington, D.C. For more information about NVR, Inc. and its brands, see www.nvrinc.com, www.ryanhomes.com, www.nvhomes.com and www.heartlandluxuryhomes.com.

Some of the statements in this release made by the Company constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Certain, but not necessarily all, of such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "should" or "anticipates" or the negative thereof or other comparable terminology. All statements other than of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this document may include those regarding market trends, NVR's financial position and financial results, business strategy, the outcome of pending litigation, investigations or similar contingencies, projected plans and objectives of management for future operations. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results or performance of NVR to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risk factors include, but are not limited to the following: general economic and business conditions (on both a national and regional level); interest rate changes; access to suitable financing by NVR and NVR's customers; increased regulation in the mortgage banking industry; the ability of our mortgage banking subsidiary to sell loans it originates into the secondary market; competition; the availability and cost of land and other raw materials used by NVR in its homebuilding operations; shortages of labor; the economic impact of a major epidemic or pandemic; weather related slow-downs; building moratoriums; governmental regulation; fluctuation and volatility of stock and other financial markets; mortgage financing availability; and other factors over which NVR has little or no control. NVR undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements except as required by law.

NVR, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Income

(in thousands, except per share data)




Three Months Ended December 31,


Twelve Months Ended December 31,



2024


2023


2024


2023



(unaudited)


(unaudited)


(unaudited)



Homebuilding:









Revenues


$ 2,780,717


$ 2,387,094


$ 10,292,425


$ 9,314,605

Other income


33,094


40,891


143,890


148,010

Cost of sales


(2,125,633)


(1,812,968)


(7,850,549)


(7,051,198)

Selling, general and administrative


(154,714)


(154,086)


(598,207)


(588,962)

Operating income


533,464


460,931


1,987,559


1,822,455

Interest expense


(6,774)


(6,618)


(26,988)


(26,875)

Homebuilding income


526,690


454,313


1,960,571


1,795,580










Mortgage Banking:









Mortgage banking fees


64,891


45,476


232,054


203,597

Interest income


5,600


4,779


19,092


16,687

Other income


1,562


1,189


5,480


4,449

General and administrative


(25,870)


(21,537)


(100,896)


(91,075)

Interest expense


(239)


(173)


(795)


(865)

Mortgage banking income


45,944


29,734


154,935


132,793










Income before taxes


572,634


484,047


2,115,506


1,928,373

Income tax expense


(115,202)


(73,972)


(433,578)


(336,762)










Net income


$ 457,432


$ 410,075


$ 1,681,928


$ 1,591,611










Basic earnings per share


$ 149.84


$ 128.46


$ 540.88


$ 491.52










Diluted earnings per share


$ 139.93


$ 121.56


$ 506.69


$ 463.31










Basic weighted average shares outstanding


3,053


3,192


3,110


3,238










Diluted weighted average shares outstanding


3,269


3,373


3,319


3,435

NVR, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share and per share data)




December 31, 2024


December 31, 2023



(unaudited)



ASSETS





Homebuilding:





Cash and cash equivalents


$ 2,561,339


$ 3,126,472

Restricted cash


42,172


41,483

Receivables


32,622


29,000

Inventory:





Lots and housing units, covered under sales agreements with customers


1,727,243


1,674,686

Unsold lots and housing units


237,177


214,666

Land under development


65,394


36,895

Building materials and other


28,893


23,903



2,058,707


1,950,150






Contract land deposits, net


726,675


576,551

Property, plant and equipment, net


95,619


63,716

Operating lease right-of-use assets


78,340


70,384

Reorganization value in excess of amounts allocable to identifiable assets, net


41,580


41,580

Deferred tax assets, net


142,192


148,005

Other assets


108,986


94,746



5,888,232


6,142,087

Mortgage Banking:





Cash and cash equivalents


49,636


36,422

Restricted cash


11,520


11,067

Mortgage loans held for sale, net


355,209


222,560

Property and equipment, net


7,373


6,348

Operating lease right-of-use assets


23,482


23,541

Reorganization value in excess of amounts allocable to identifiable assets, net


7,347


7,347

Other assets


38,189


152,385



492,756


459,670

Total assets


$ 6,380,988


$ 6,601,757






NVR, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Continued)

(in thousands, except share and per share data)




December 31, 2024


December 31, 2023



(unaudited)



LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Homebuilding:





Accounts payable


$ 332,772


$ 347,738

Accrued expenses and other liabilities


441,300


413,043

Customer deposits


322,926


334,441

Operating lease liabilities


83,939


75,797

Senior notes


911,118


913,027



2,092,055


2,084,046

Mortgage Banking:





Accounts payable and other liabilities


53,433


127,511

Operating lease liabilities


25,428


25,475



78,861


152,986

Total liabilities


2,170,916


2,237,032






Commitments and contingencies










Shareholders' equity:





Common stock, $0.01 par value; 60,000,000 shares authorized; 20,555,330 shares
issued as of both December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023


206


206

Additional paid-in capital


3,031,637


2,848,528

Deferred compensation trust - 106,697 shares of NVR, Inc. common stock as of
both December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023


(16,710)


(16,710)

Deferred compensation liability


16,710


16,710

Retained earnings


15,046,953


13,365,025

Less treasury stock at cost - 17,543,686 and 17,360,454 shares as of December
31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively


(13,868,724)


(11,849,034)

Total shareholders' equity


4,210,072


4,364,725

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity


$ 6,380,988


$ 6,601,757






NVR, Inc.

Operating Activity

(dollars in thousands)

(unaudited)




















Three Months Ended December 31,


Twelve Months Ended December 31,



2024


2023


2024


2023



Units


Average Price


Units


Average
Price


Units


Average Price


Units


Average
Price

New orders, net of cancellations:















Mid Atlantic (1)


1,726


$ 547.1


2,029


$ 500.9


8,511


$ 527.3


8,434


$ 515.5

North East (2)


453


$ 639.9


526


$ 597.7


1,994


$ 622.4


1,879


$ 573.2

Mid East (3)


1,024


$ 419.6


942


$ 412.2


4,654


$ 408.0


4,514


$ 396.5

South East (4)


1,591


$ 367.4


1,693


$ 366.9


7,401


$ 364.6


6,902


$ 366.4

Total


4,794


$ 469.0


5,190


$ 450.9


22,560


$ 457.7


21,729


$ 448.4





































Three Months Ended December 31,


Twelve Months Ended December 31,



2024


2023


2024


2023



Units


Average
Price


Units


Average Price


Units


Average
Price


Units


Average
Price

Settlements:

















Mid Atlantic (1)


2,143


$ 524.8


2,008


$ 519.5


8,537


$ 518.1


8,032


$ 521.5

North East (2)


522


$ 617.7


465


$ 567.1


1,967


$ 592.6


1,736


$ 546.2

Mid East (3)


1,242


$ 410.3


1,126


$ 391.3


4,585


$ 406.0


4,391


$ 392.4

South East (4)


2,273


$ 362.5


1,733


$ 368.9


7,747


$ 366.7


6,503


$ 377.2

Total


6,180


$ 450.0


5,332


$ 447.6


22,836


$ 450.7


20,662


$ 450.7




















As of December 31,











2024


2023











Units


Average
Price


Units


Average
Price









Backlog:

















Mid Atlantic (1)


4,068


$ 541.6


4,094


$ 522.5









North East (2)


1,055


$ 658.1


1,028


$ 602.0









Mid East (3)


2,045


$ 416.5


1,976


$ 412.1









South East (4)


2,785


$ 374.3


3,131


$ 378.4









Total


9,953


$ 481.4


10,229


$ 465.0


























NVR, Inc.

Operating Activity (Continued)

(dollars in thousands)

(unaudited)












Three Months Ended December 31,


Twelve Months Ended December 31,



2024


2023


2024


2023

Average active communities:









Mid Atlantic (1)


132


167


147


166

North East (2)


29


36


31


36

Mid East (3)


104


105


101


110

South East (4)


161


130


148


115

Total


426


438


427


427





















Three Months Ended December 31,


Twelve Months Ended December 31,



2024


2023


2024


2023

Homebuilding data:









New order cancellation rate


16.9 %


13.0 %


14.2 %


12.8 %

Lots controlled at end of period






162,400


141,500










Mortgage banking data:









Loan closings


$ 1,695,831


$ 1,496,003


$ 6,260,428


$ 5,736,532

Capture rate


86 %


88 %


86 %


87 %










Common stock information:









Shares outstanding at end of period






3,011,644


3,194,876

Number of shares repurchased


64,216


46,748


256,871


181,499

Aggregate cost of shares repurchased


$ 564,315


$ 286,428


$ 2,057,677


$ 1,081,815



(1)

Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware and Washington, D.C.

(2)

New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania

(3)

New York, Ohio, Western Pennsylvania, Indiana and Illinois

(4)

North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Georgia and Kentucky

SOURCE NVR, INC.

© 2025 PR Newswire
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.