UAE-based Fayafi Investment Holding blazes trail with registration on SIX Swiss Stock Exchange and listing on Vienna Stock Exchange

DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- UAE-based investment firm Fayafi Investment Holding (ISIN: CH1388143591) (Bloomberg: SPV Fayafi Investment) has leveraged its science and innovation-backed investment focus to become the first UAE-based company to be registered on the SIX Swiss Exchange and listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange.

The firm, operating out of the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), also becomes the first Emirati family-owned company in DIFC to win registration on the SIX Swiss Stock Exchange.

The firm structures Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) to explore investment opportunities in science and technology advancement. Its flagship SPV is underpinned by isotope copper, a rare commodity that is more valuable per gram than gold and has crucial applications across the fields of medicine, aerospace and renewable energy.

"Fayafi Investment Holding is pleased to become the first UAE-based company to achieve the dual milestones of registering on the SIX Swiss Exchange and listing on the Vienna Stock Exchange. Our core belief is that science, technology and innovation are key to

solving the world's most pressing challenges and creating a better, more sustainable future for all. This guides our investment thesis, where we invest in commodities, ideas and businesses that can enable genuine innovation and create impact," said Dr. PATRICK PILATI, Executive President of Fayafi Investment Holding.

The Fayafi Investment Holding SPV listing on the Vienna Stock Exchange makes it the first time ever for isotope copper to be listed as a metal commodity on global stock exchanges.

Fayafi Investment Holding has won an initial valuation of USD 3.6 billion by listing 240 kilograms from its three-ton isotope copper reserves. The remaining reserves are slated for listing by the end of 2025, leading to valuations as high as USD 45 billion.

"Fayafi Investment Holding is proud to be an Emirati family-owned business that is making its mark in international markets. We have for the first time ever brought rare isotope copper to global metal commodity markets. Our achievement spotlights Dubai and the United Arab Emirates as hubs of innovation that catalyze homegrown success stories with global impact," said MOHAMMED HUSSAIN AL-GHFELI, Chairman of Fayafi Investment Holding.

Fayafi Investment Holding's remit is to deliver sustainable growth and exceptional returns for its investors, while also empowering industries and catalyzing solutions towards a better world for generations to come.

Key Details:

ISIN: CH1388143591

Issuer of the Note: AIS PCC Limited

Paying Agent: European Depositary Bank SA, 3 Rue Gabriel Lippmann, 5365 Munsbach Schuttrange, Luxembourg

Bloomberg: SPV Fayafi Investment Registered: SIX Swiss Exchange Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange Launch Date: February 14th, 2025

Opening Valuation: $3.6 Billion Price Per Securities Certificate: $100

Total Securities Certificates: 36 million

Custodian / Insure: Ferrari Logistics, DMCC, Dubai, UAE

Valuator & Asset Auditor: INSTITUT FÜR SELTENE ERDEN UND METALLE AG, Lucern, Switzerland

