Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 29.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Energiekrise als Chance: Mit dieser Aktie starten Sie ins Börsenjahr 2025 durch!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
29.01.2025 05:36 Uhr
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

UAE-based Fayafi Investment Holding blazes trail with registration on SIX Swiss Stock Exchange and listing on Vienna Stock Exchange

Finanznachrichten News

Takes rare isotope copper reserves to qualified and institutional investors

DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- UAE-based investment firm Fayafi Investment Holding (ISIN: CH1388143591) (Bloomberg: SPV Fayafi Investment) has leveraged its science and innovation-backed investment focus to become the first UAE-based company to be registered on the SIX Swiss Exchange and listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange.

Mohammed Al Ghafli - Chairman of FAYAFI Investment Holding

The firm, operating out of the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), also becomes the first Emirati family-owned company in DIFC to win registration on the SIX Swiss Stock Exchange.

The firm structures Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) to explore investment opportunities in science and technology advancement. Its flagship SPV is underpinned by isotope copper, a rare commodity that is more valuable per gram than gold and has crucial applications across the fields of medicine, aerospace and renewable energy.

"Fayafi Investment Holding is pleased to become the first UAE-based company to achieve the dual milestones of registering on the SIX Swiss Exchange and listing on the Vienna Stock Exchange. Our core belief is that science, technology and innovation are key to

solving the world's most pressing challenges and creating a better, more sustainable future for all. This guides our investment thesis, where we invest in commodities, ideas and businesses that can enable genuine innovation and create impact," said Dr. PATRICK PILATI, Executive President of Fayafi Investment Holding.

The Fayafi Investment Holding SPV listing on the Vienna Stock Exchange makes it the first time ever for isotope copper to be listed as a metal commodity on global stock exchanges.

Fayafi Investment Holding has won an initial valuation of USD 3.6 billion by listing 240 kilograms from its three-ton isotope copper reserves. The remaining reserves are slated for listing by the end of 2025, leading to valuations as high as USD 45 billion.

"Fayafi Investment Holding is proud to be an Emirati family-owned business that is making its mark in international markets. We have for the first time ever brought rare isotope copper to global metal commodity markets. Our achievement spotlights Dubai and the United Arab Emirates as hubs of innovation that catalyze homegrown success stories with global impact," said MOHAMMED HUSSAIN AL-GHFELI, Chairman of Fayafi Investment Holding.

Fayafi Investment Holding's remit is to deliver sustainable growth and exceptional returns for its investors, while also empowering industries and catalyzing solutions towards a better world for generations to come.

Key Details:

ISIN: CH1388143591

Issuer of the Note: AIS PCC Limited

Paying Agent: European Depositary Bank SA, 3 Rue Gabriel Lippmann, 5365 Munsbach Schuttrange, Luxembourg

Bloomberg: SPV Fayafi Investment Registered: SIX Swiss Exchange Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange Launch Date: February 14th, 2025

Opening Valuation: $3.6 Billion Price Per Securities Certificate: $100

Total Securities Certificates: 36 million

Custodian / Insure: Ferrari Logistics, DMCC, Dubai, UAE

Valuator & Asset Auditor: INSTITUT FÜR SELTENE ERDEN UND METALLE AG, Lucern, Switzerland

Contact:
FAYAFI Investment Holding
media@fayafi.ch
DIFC, Dubai, UAE

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2607954/Mohammed_Al_Ghafli.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/uae-based-fayafi-investment-holding-blazes-trail-with-registration-on-six-swiss-stock-exchange-and-listing-on-vienna-stock-exchange-302362605.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.