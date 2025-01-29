Anzeige
29.01.2025
Aberforth Geared Value & Income Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 29

Aberforth Geared Value & Income Trust plc

Dividend Announcement

The Board of Aberforth Geared Value & Income Trust plc today announced a first interim dividend of 1.50p per ordinary share in respect of the period ending 30 June 2025.

The dividend will be paid on 10 March 2025 to Ordinary Shareholders on the register on 07 February 2025. The ex dividend date is 06 February 2025.

Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

(Contact: Michael Campbell, Tel 0131 220 0733)


