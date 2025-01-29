Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, January 29
[29.01.25]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|28.01.25
|IE00BN4GXL63
|11,611,600.00
|EUR
|0
|111,203,635.85
|9.5769
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|28.01.25
|IE00BN4GXM70
|10,080.00
|SEK
|0
|970,867.38
|96.3162
|Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|28.01.25
|IE00BMQ5Y557
|186,600.00
|EUR
|0
|20,525,445.84
|109.997
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|28.01.25
|IE00BMDWWS85
|45,055.00
|USD
|0
|5,186,403.79
|115.1127
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|28.01.25
|IE00BN0T9H70
|51,138.00
|GBP
|0
|5,727,804.62
|112.0068
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|28.01.25
|IE00BKX90X67
|45,691.00
|EUR
|0
|4,869,314.72
|106.5705
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|28.01.25
|IE00BKX90W50
|16,316.00
|CHF
|0
|1,578,110.76
|96.7217
|Fund: Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|28.01.25
|IE000L1I4R94
|99,510.00
|USD
|0
|1,069,305.56
|10.7457
|Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - GBP HEDGED DISTRIBUTING
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|28.01.25
|IE000LJG9WK1
|1,827,332.00
|GBP
|0
|17,932,715.12
|9.8136
|Fund: Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - USD Acc
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|28.01.25
|IE000JL9SV51
|410,971.00
|USD
|0
|4,467,626.38
|10.8709
|Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - SEK-Hedged Acc
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|28.01.25
|IE000BQ3SE47
|3,720,047.00
|SEK
|0
|398,644,551.17
|107.1612
|Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - GBP-Hedged Dist
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|28.01.25
|IE000LSFKN16
|630,000.00
|SEK
|0
|6,288,361.71
|9.982
|Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - EUR-Hedged Dist
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|28.01.25
|IE000LH4DDC2
|123,650.00
|SEK
|0
|1,317,825.65
|10.6577
|Tabula EUR Ultrashort IG Bond Paris-Aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|28.01.25
|IE000WXLHR76
|1,035,951.00
|SEK
|0
|10,898,925.77
|10.5207
|Tabula EUR Ultrashort IG Bond Paris-Aligned Climate UCITS ETF-GBP HEDGED ACC
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|28.01.25
|IE000P7C7930
|22,990.00
|SEK
|0
|245,191.76
|10.6651
|Tabula FTSE Indian Government Bond Short Duration UCITS ETF-USD ACC
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|28.01.25
|IE000061JZE2
|901,028.00
|SEK
|0
|9,350,534.91
|10.3776
|JANUS HENDERSON TABULA JAPAN HIGH CONVICTION EQUITY UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|28.01.25
|IE000CV0WWL4
|18,900,000.00
|JPY
|0
|1,889,623,411.19
|99.9801
|JANUS HENDERSON TABULA PAN EUROPEAN HIGH CONVICTION EQUITY UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|28.01.25
|IE0002A3VE77
|700,000.00
|EUR
|0
|7,427,274.32
|10.6104
© 2025 PR Newswire