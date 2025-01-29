Anzeige
Mittwoch, 29.01.2025
Dow Jones News
29.01.2025 09:40 Uhr
34 Leser
Amundi Index MSCI Pacific Ex Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Amundi Index MSCI Pacific Ex Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi Index MSCI Pacific Ex Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - USD (C) (CP9G LN) 
Amundi Index MSCI Pacific Ex Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 
29-Jan-2025 / 09:07 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi Index MSCI Pacific Ex Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - USD (C) 
DEALING DATE: 28-Jan-2025 
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 652.144 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 44114 
CODE: CP9G LN 
ISIN: LU1602145036 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ 
ISIN:      LU1602145036 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      CP9G LN 
Sequence No.:  373422 
EQS News ID:  2076795 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2076795&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 29, 2025 03:08 ET (08:08 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
